The R&B Music Experience Legacy Tour Is Coming to the DMV!

DMV, this is not a drill! The R&B Music Experience Legacy Tour is taking over Capital One Arena on Saturday, April 11, bringing an unforgettable night of classic R&B to the city. The star-studded lineup includes Tank, SWV, Tamar Braxton, Ginuwine, Silk, Lloyd, and H-Town — delivering over 30 years of platinum hits and fan-favorite slow jams all on one stage.

From nostalgic throwbacks to timeless love songs, this concert is set to be one of the biggest R&B nights the DMV has seen in years. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster. It’s not just a concert — it’s an experience!