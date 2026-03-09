Safe Streets Teen Summit Hosted by Green Light Driving Academy

The Safe Streets Teen Summit is a community event focused on teen driver safety, bringing together teens, parents, first responders, and local organizations for a day of hands-on learning and engagement.

Attendees will experience interactive demonstrations, distracted driving simulations, safety conversations, and resources designed to help young drivers understand the responsibility of being behind the wheel.

The event will also feature a Future Driver Zone for younger kids, community vendors, and safety partners working together to promote safer roads for everyone.

Hosted by Green Light Driving Academy, the summit aims to create real conversations and practical learning experiences around safe driving for the next generation.