Listen Live
Close
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Radio One Toy & Coat Drive

Add to Calendar

  • Date/time: Jan 1, 12:00am

Tis’ the season of giving! Join Radio One this holiday season as we give back with our friends from ZIPS Cleaners!

We are collecting new and unwrapped toys and new or gently used clothing items for families of all ages. Find a ZIPS Cleaners drop-off location below! We are collecting items until December 15 and ZIPS are closed on Sundays!

Maryland ZIPS locations:

  • 15752 Annapolis Rd. Bowie, MD
  • 7215 Baltimore Ave. College Park, MD
  • 5732 Silver Hill Rd. District Heights, MD
  • 8805 Annapolis Rd. Lanham, MD
  • 4333 Saint Barnabas Rd. Temple Hills, MD
  • 12144 Tech Rd. Silver Spring, MD
  • 2875 Crain Hwy. Waldorf, MD
  • 15805 Robert Crain Hwy. Brandywine, MD

Washington, DC ZIPS locations:

  • 1571 Maryland Ave NE
  • 4418 Connecticut Ave NW

Radio One Toy & Coat Drive was originally published on kysdc.com

More from Majic 102.3
Trending
iOne Local Sales| Win Wizards Tickets with Zips Dry Cleaners | 2025-10-31
Contests

Win Washington/Atlanta Tickets with Zips Dry Cleaners

Thanksgiving Turkey
12 Items
Local

Where to Find Free Thanksgiving Meals and Events Around DC

25 Items
News

25 Free Meals, Deals & Discounts: Veterans Day 2025

News

Federal Shutdown Brings Washington To A Standstill, Disrupting Lives Nationwide

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
72 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

15 Items
News

Happy Veterans Day! 15 Famous Black Folks Who Served In The Military

Midday Buzz with Vic Jagger
Entertainment

Midday Buzz: Nostalgia, Scandals & Surprises

Love and R&B White Blackground
Entertainment

Love And R&B

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close