National Black Movie Day with Russ Parr and Special “Coming 2 America” Cast Members

#NationalBlackMovieDay is a celebration of Black storytellers, filmmakers, and moviegoers! Join us on 2.20.21 for a virtual event you will not forget! Watch host Russ Parr and special guest cast members from COMING 2 AMERICA on Saturday, February, 20th at 7PM on MYMAJICDC.com ,FB LIVE and the MAJICDC YouTube page

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: