National Black Movie Day with Russ Parr and Special “Coming 2 America” Cast Members

National Black Movie Day with Russ Parr
  • Date/time: February 20th, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
  • Venue: National Black Movie Day w/ Russ Parr and Special "Coming 2 America" Cast
  • Address: FB LIVE Event
  • Web: More Info
#NationalBlackMovieDay is a celebration of Black storytellers, filmmakers, and moviegoers! Join us on 2.20.21 for a virtual event you will not forget! Watch host Russ Parr and special guest cast members from COMING 2 AMERICA on Saturday, February, 20th at 7PM on MYMAJICDC.com ,FB LIVE and the MAJICDC YouTube page

 

