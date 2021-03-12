Don’t miss “Momentum: A Conversation With Men About Mental Health And Wellness,” a virtual conference. Watch LIVE March 20th from 10am-12noon on Facebook, YouTube and MyMajicDC.COM!

Featuring:

Inspirational speaker Ken Harvey, former linebacker with the Washington Football Team

Survivor testimony from Troy Jones, Executive Director, 108 Community Organization

A Discussion between Dr. Tricia Bent-Goodley, Professor Emerita, Howard University and Robert J. Wingfield, PhD Licensed Psychologist

Presented by The Prince George’s County Department of Family Services

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: