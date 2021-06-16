Back To Events

Heart To Heart: Community Discussion About Behavioral Health Part 2

  • Date/time: June 24th, 7:00pm to 8:15pm
  • Venue: Facebook, YouTube and MyMajicDC.com
  • Web: More Info
SAVE THE DATE! On June 24th at 7pm you can join us and Prince George’s County Health Department for “Part 2” of our Virtual Community Discussion about Behavioral Health!

The panel of experts will answer your questions about how to keep you healthy in body, mind, and spirit.

Join us LIVE on Facebook, YouTube PraiseDC.com and MyMajicDC.com!

Sponsored by Prince George’s County Health Department.

 

 

