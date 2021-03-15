GOVax: Let’s End Covid, Maryland – Virtual Town Hall

SAVE THE DATE! On March 18th from 6:30-7:30 p.m. you can join us and the Maryland Department of Health for a COVID-19 vaccine virtual town hall. Watch LIVE on YouTube, Facebook and MyMajicDC.COM!

This one-hour virtual town hall meeting provides answers to questions related to the COVID-19 virus and the vaccines that were developed to stop its spread. Find out what the COVID-19 virus is, how vaccines were developed, how they were tested, how they work, and current distribution plans that address healthcare disparities.

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: