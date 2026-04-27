Ghana Experience Blends Travel, Culture and Community This August

- Date/time: Apr 3 to Apr 12
Solo travel continues to trend upward, and Ghana is gaining recognition as a welcoming and accessible destination. This August, BZB International is offering a group travel experience designed to support solo travelers, including optional roommate matching and guided programming.
The August 3–12 trip focuses on safety, cultural immersion, and connection, making it an appealing option for those traveling alone but seeking community. For booking and details, visit leapglobal.org/travel or call 202-550-7060.
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