Listen Live
Close
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Ghana Experience Blends Travel, Culture and Community This August

BZB International invites travelers to reconnect with heritage through an immersive August 3–12 trip.

Add to Calendar

Ghana trip 1
  • Date/time: Apr 3 to Apr 12

Solo travel continues to trend upward, and Ghana is gaining recognition as a welcoming and accessible destination. This August, BZB International is offering a group travel experience designed to support solo travelers, including optional roommate matching and guided programming.

The August 3–12 trip focuses on safety, cultural immersion, and connection, making it an appealing option for those traveling alone but seeking community. For booking and details, visit leapglobal.org/travel or call 202-550-7060.

More from Majic 102.3

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close