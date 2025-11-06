Christmas Party & Movie Night at The City of David Ministries

Join The City of David Ministries on Friday, December 5th at 7:30 PM for a Christmas Party and Movie Night. Come dressed in your favorite Christmas pajamas and enjoy an evening filled with prizes, and a holiday movie.

Hosted by Bishop R. Sean Limes and Co-Pastor Michelle Limes, this celebration will take place at 2900 Boones Lane, District Heights, MD 20747.

