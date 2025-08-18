Back 2 School Backpack & Supplies Giveaway

- Date/time: Aug 23, 2:00pm
- Venue: Marylou's
- Address: 731 Cady Dr, MD Fort Washington, 20744
Join Radio One DC this Saturday, August 23, at Mary Lou’s in Fort Washington for our Backpack Giveaway! We are giving away clear backpacks and supplies on a first-come, first-served basis. Starting at 2:00 PM, we will see you at 731 Cady Dr, Fort Washington, Maryland, at Mary Lou’s
