Back 2 School Backpack & Supplies Giveaway

Back 2 School Backpack and Supplies Giveaway
  • Date/time: Aug 23, 2:00pm
  • Venue: Marylou's
  • Address: 731 Cady Dr, MD Fort Washington, 20744

 

 

Join Radio One DC this Saturday, August 23, at Mary Lou’s in Fort Washington for our Backpack Giveaway! We are giving away clear backpacks and supplies on a first-come, first-served basis. Starting at 2:00 PM, we will see you at 731 Cady Dr, Fort Washington, Maryland, at Mary Lou’s

