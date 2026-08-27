D.L. Hughley Goes Off: The Muslim Leaders Out-Christianing the Christians

NYC mayor launches $1,000 college funds for kids, turns detention center into grocery store, recovers unpaid wages.

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed speaks openly about reparations, shows Muslim leaders living Christian values.

Hughley sees a difference between those who wave the Bible and those who actually help the poor, house the homeless.

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In D.L. Hughley’s latest Notes from the GED Section, he didn’t hold back. He turned his spotlight on the leaders actually walking the walk, and he had a challenge for everybody who talks a big game about faith and public service. From New York’s mayor to a rising Senate candidate in Michigan, Hughley broke down what real governance looks like — and asked the rest of us to pay attention.

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NYC Mayor’s $1,000 College Fund

Hughley highlighted the mayor of New York launching a $1,000 college savings fund for every kindergarten and preschool child in the city. That’s a head start for families, planting seeds early so kids grow up knowing college is a real possibility, not a distant dream.

Grocery Store From Juvenile Detention Center

In a move Hughley called striking, the mayor turned a former juvenile detention center into a community grocery store. A building once used to lock kids up now feeds the neighborhood — a powerful symbol of what happens when leaders reimagine what our communities deserve.

Recovering Unpaid Wages from Corporations

The mayor also went after big corporations, pursuing and recovering tips and wages they owed to workers. For everyday people grinding to make ends meet, getting back what they earned isn’t charity — it’s justice.

Rent Freeze Efforts

Housing stayed front and center too. Hughley pointed to the mayor’s push to lower rent and freeze it altogether, easing pressure on residents fighting to keep a roof over their heads in one of the most expensive cities in the country.

Community Engagement

This mayor didn’t govern from behind a desk. Hughley noted how he showed up in person, swimming with residents, shoveling snow, and helping create jobs. That kind of presence says he sees the people, not just the polls.

Abdul El-Sayed & the Reparations Conversation

Then Hughley turned to Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who appeared on Fox News with Jesse Watters. El-Sayed spoke openly about reparations and bold, progressive policy, standing firm on ideas many politicians dodge.

Muslims in Governance Are Putting Christians to Shame

Here’s where Hughley got real. These Muslim leaders, he argued, are living out the core tenets of Christianity — feeding the poor, housing the homeless, welcoming strangers, better than the politicians who wave the Bible around. He doesn’t claim a religion himself, but he sees the difference clearly.

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D.L. Hughley Goes Off: The Muslim Leaders Out-Christianing the Christians was originally published on blackamericaweb.com