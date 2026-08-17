10 Interesting Facts About Marcus Garvey’s Pan-African Flag

Getty

At the center of the civil rights movement lies a handful of key players, and one that we owe a great respect to is political activist Marcus Garvey (1887 – 1940).

Founder of the Universal Negro Improvement Association and African Communities League, his work in creating an organization that could unite the entire African diaspora made a global impact so big that his ideologies became a movement in itself known as Garveyism.

As many commemorate Garvey’s would-be 139th birthday today (August 17), we wanted to look closer into the UNIA legacy by also reflecting on the symbol at the forefront of it all, the Pan-African Flag.

RELATED: The Power of Knowledge: Black Leaders Who Changed The Culture

Little Known Black History Fact: Marcus Garvey’s Attempted Assassination

Although the goal of Pan-Africanism seemed extreme in its efforts to unify all descendants of the country, the generational impact has been substantial. Now more than ever, the African diaspora is united in its global pursuit towards economic, social, and political progression. Black people are still borrowing aspects of Garveyism today, whether it’s taking pride in their African heritage or simply working towards a state of cultural independence. The flag is a prominent symbol in that expression, as many identify on a spiritual level to the red, black and green color palette that’s become synonymous with the movement.

Red symbolizes the blood that flows through the veins of African descendants, green points to our rich land plus the country’s natural resources and black represents the people themselves. However, the vibrant hues only begin to tell the full story in how it became a household staple for African pride.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the Pan-African Flag that Marcus Garvey designed as a symbol for change that still resonates today amongst our people:

It’s Over 100 Years Old

Marcus Garvey designed the flag in 1920, taking inspiration from the black, brown and yellow vertical triband created three years prior in 1917 for The Liberty League of Negro-Americans flag.