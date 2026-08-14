Fine AF Fridays, Vol 39! Excuse Us… Who Is Jermelle Simon-Jones? Meet Your New Celebrity Crush (Plus Rubi Rose Gets Cheeky)

Source: Jermelle Simon-Jones (IG: @jermellesimon) We’ve officially made it to Vol. 39 of Fine AF Fridays, and this week’s lineup is bringing serious heat. Love Island winner Trinity Tatum proves once again why she’s that girl, serving reunion-night glamour worthy of her crown. Aaron Pierre reminds us that true fine doesn’t need designer labels—a simple black tee and jeans are all it takes for him to steal the show. Meanwhile, Jermelle Simon-Jones has us stopping mid-scroll with an effortlessly sexy outdoor photo shoot that’s guaranteed to have hearts racing. And because we always save a little extra heat for the end, we’ve got a stunning snap of baddie moms Angel Love Davis, Ami McClure, and Toya Johnson serving beauty, confidence, and Black girl magic. RELATED CONTENT: Fine AF Fridays, Vol 38 — Warning! These Photos Of Tyriq Withers & Aaron Pierre May Ruin Your Productivity 1. Rubi Rose, 28 One thing about Rubi Rose is…she’s going to bring that sex appeal with her in every outfit, for every occassion.

2. Aaron Pierre, 32 Some people have the luxury to just exist and look good…Aaron Pierre is definitely “some people.”

3. Duckie Thot, 30 Duckie Thot usually keeps a low profile on her IG, but the model has been a little more generous with her beauty this year by showing it off in new photos.

4. Ryan Clark, 46 We are loving Ryan Clark’s dashing smile in these photos. The spread is definitely giving he means business in the first photo but broke character in the next couple of shots. The last shot he went back to serious.

5. Rihanna, 38 Is there any shoot that Rihanna can’t body! The mother-of-three is looking super hot and giving lots of legs and angles in this photo shoot with ELLE.

6. Quincy Brown, 35 Alright now. Quincy Brown is clean as whistle with this pin striped suit and hat. Where is going looking so sharp?

7. Alexis Skyy, 32 Oh this sparkling dress looks stunning on Alexis Skyy and she looks beautiful as ever.

8. Trinity Tatum, 22 Trinity Tatum has come out the villa swinging with these looks. Give the glam team a raise for this entire outfit and makeup.

9. Norman Towns, 40 Ooooweee Norman Towns could call us anytime! This is one fine brotha and he don’t look nowhere near 40!

10. Ollie Sutherland, 35 Ollie Sutherland is in his daddy and zaddy bag. Plus we are loving these matching sets on him.

11. Claressa Shields, 31 Claressa Shields knows how to keep her haters talking, but they gon’ really be sick when they see these stunning photos she took to celebrate GWOAT week!

12. Ashanti, 45 If there were two things Ashanti is going to always bring with her everywhere she goes, it’s those vocals and them thick thighs!

13. Donald Brumfield Jr. aka Bishop Don, 38 Bishop Don always looks like he’s about to buss out of his shirts. All we ask is that we be there when it happens.

14. Amara La Negra, 35 Amara La Negra’s body is soooo tea. Also can we get a little commotion for this sexy dress!? Girl what is the occassion?

15. Jermelle Simon-Jones, 37 Heyyyyyy Jermelle Simon! You might recognize him from The Upshaws series where he plays Bernard Upshaw Jr. It’s no secret that he’s good looking, but he needs to back up a bit so we can admire those muscles a little more.

16. Joseline Hernandez, 39 Aww the Puerto Rican Princess is looking gorgeous for her return to the set of Love and Hip Hop. From the makeup to her beautiful baby bump.

17. Michael Cooper Jr., 24 Can we all agree that this just made Michael Cooper Jr. look even finer! We are impressed and fully expect for his character in Forever to come back swole.

18. Storm Reid, 23 Ooop Storm Reid is not coming to play in this new era of her career. Did you know she’s making music now! She’s multitalented. Period Storm!