Master P Talks Wealth, Ownership & No Limit Tour

Master P has spent decades proving that success in hip-hop can extend far beyond the microphone. The No Limit Records founder reflected on the business lessons that helped him build a lasting career and why ownership remains critical for the next generation.

That understanding became especially important as he built No Limit. Rather than simply focusing on becoming a successful rapper, Master P educated himself on distribution deals, royalties and the economics behind the music industry. He recalled seeking knowledge from Michael Jackson’s attorney and learning how traditional record deals could limit an artist’s earning potential.

Master P said his strategy was ownership.

He also invested in his artists, providing resources including housing, transportation and money before some had even sold records. That approach, he explained, was about preparing artists to think beyond their next album.

Diversification was another key part of his blueprint. Master P expanded into movies, sports and other business ventures instead of relying exclusively on music income.

The conversation eventually turned to the upcoming Cash Money & No Limit Tour, which brings two powerhouse New Orleans labels together. Master P said the competition between No Limit and Cash Money never stopped him from respecting their success.

He also revealed that the tour will have a larger purpose beyond nostalgia. Along with encouraging fans to wear camouflage, Master P said the shows will help raise awareness around mental health and encourage people to seek support.

For Master P, it’s another example of using entertainment, business and ownership to create an impact that lasts beyond the stage.