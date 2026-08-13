Brown Is Fall’s New Favorite Shoe Color: 7 Styles To Try Now

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Fall fashion is already making its way into our closets. This season, it is all about giving your shoe collection a warmer touch. While black footwear will always have a place in the rotation, brown is stepping into the spotlight as the color of the moment. Check out Fall’s new favorite shoe color with 7 Brown flat styles to try inside.

From rich chocolate to espresso, chestnut and mocha, brown shoes are bringing an effortless softness to fall outfits while still looking polished.

According to Glamour, brown flats are already having a major fashion moment, with celebrities including Katie Holmes and Julia Roberts embracing the shade. The trend is also showing up across street style, giving us plenty of inspiration for transitioning our wardrobes from summer into fall.

And honestly, we love a shoe trend that is both cute and comfortable. The New York Post notes that brown flats are an easy way to make everyday outfits feel more elevated, while celebrity stylist Jazmin Whitley says the color feels less predictable than black and instantly adds polish.

If you are ready to bring a little chocolate to your shoe game, scroll on for seven styles worth adding to your fall rotation.