Trump Reportedly Hid In a Catering Cart To Board His Plane & The Jokes Are Endless

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

What’s most shocking about this story isn’t that President Trump took a secret military flight from Turkey to Britain last month; it’s that the president was able to fit inside of an airport catering container.

Stay with me.

According to the Washington Post, President Trump was stuffed into one of those movable food containers and rushed onto Air Force One last month to attend the NATO summit in Ankara amid Iranian assassination threats. The president reportedly boarded the plane in view of television cameras and then was secretly moved just minutes later to a smaller plane by way of an airport catering truck used to carry preflight meals.

The Post notes that the events were confirmed by an unnamed official, and that his actual location was kept from journalists and some White House staff. The official also claimed that the covert catering truck move was needed after learning that there was a credible threat involving Iran.

The Nato trip would’ve been the first international flight for the president on his new plane, a Boeing 747-8 gifted to him by Qatar, which he upgraded despite concerns over the cost and security.

“Before departing Ankara, Trump said on Truth Social that he would use an older, baby blue Air Force One plane “for old time’s sake” to RAF Mildenhall ⁠in Britain while the new plane stopped at the same base so US service members stationed there could tour the aircraft,” the Guardian reports.

Former President Bill Clinton used an unmarked executive jet to fly to Pakistan while using Air Force One as a decoy. Reporters on the old Air Force One believed that they were on the flight with the president and were told to keep their shades in the press cabin closed.

Those journalists later asked the president why they were unable to open the shades during the plane ride, and he said it was because they were “probably on ​a dangerous flight.” He went on to say: “But if I go, you go. Right?”

The C-32A, the actual plane carrying Trump, flew to Britain and arrived just minutes before the older Air Force One.

“Mr Trump was brought by vehicle from the third plane that he had arrived on to the older Air Force One, boarded it through a different entrance and strode down the step from the upper left-side door as he would typically do, according to [a] US official,” The New York Times reports.

Trump’s traveling press pool reported that he descended the stairs of the older Air Force One at 10:56 p.m. local time. He flashed reporters a peace sign but did not stop to speak with them. Instead, he spent several minutes greeting service members before making his way toward the newer aircraft donated by Qatar.

The unusual arrival came after reports revealed that Trump had secretly traveled on a third aircraft, prompting questions about why the administration had gone to such lengths to keep the flight under wraps.

The White House responded with a statement from communications director Steve Cheung, who said the Qatari-donated plane had been equipped with “high-level security protocols” designed to protect Trump and his staff.

“As the president has said recently, there are many enemies of America who have their sights on him, and we use every tool at our disposal to address those threats,” Cheung said.

See social media’s reaction to thwarting the potential threat below.