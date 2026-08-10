The Freedom 250 Grand Prix is set to make history later this month as Washington, D.C., prepares to host the first-ever NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on the National Mall. Scheduled for Aug. 22–23, the event will serve as one of the signature celebrations commemorating America’s 250th anniversary while transforming the nation’s capital into a world-class racing destination.

The two-day event will feature practice sessions, qualifying and a full weekend of racing activities before the main INDYCAR race on Sunday, Aug. 23. Fans across the country will be able to watch the historic event live on FOX, while those attending in person will experience racing against the backdrop of some of the nation’s most recognizable landmarks, including the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol.

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix is being administered by INDYCAR in coordination with the America 250 Task Force, the U.S. Department of Transportation, the U.S. Department of the Interior and the Executive Office of the Mayor of the District of Columbia. Organizers say the event is designed to celebrate the country’s 250th anniversary while showcasing Washington, D.C., on a global stage.

Visitors planning to attend are encouraged to prepare ahead of race weekend. Officials have released a two-day event schedule and will continue updating the public with transportation information, road closures, course maps and visitor resources leading up to the event. Security measures will also be in place, and attendees are encouraged to review the list of prohibited items before arriving.

Freedom 250 Grand Prix To Transform DC's National Mall was originally published on kysdc.com