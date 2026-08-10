The Perfect Date Night: Usher Brings Out Mary J. Blige, Method Man, Ashanti & More At ‘The R&B Tour’

Couple gets tickets to 'The R&B Tour' and attends the concert at MetLife Stadium.

Usher showcases various stylish outfits, including a bedazzled NY Yankees varsity jacket.

The concert features surprise guest appearances by Mary J. Blige, Method Man, Future, and Ashanti.

Source: Mike Oberlies / Mike Oberlies

I knew it was going to be a good night when my parents agreed to watch the kids. On Friday, I unexpectedly got two tickets to ‘The R&B Tour,’ but seeing how I begged my parents to watch their grandchildren so me and my partner could go to the Jay-Z concert, I thought my chances of them pulling an another all-nighter were slim. But I had to try. Surprisingly, they agreed…without even putting up a fight. I took it as a sign from Jesus that we were supposed to be there. Then, reality set in. What would I wear? I went straight to my closet and plucked a black bandage jumpsuit I wore a year ago for my anniversary. Perfect. I reserved the Uber for 6pm.

The evening began when we pulled up to MetLife Stadium. It was a swift and easy entry. It didn’t take us long to find out seats in section 137. DJ I Am Fresh served the perfect appetizer of musical selections before the main course. I was thoroughly entertained by the fans being displayed on the Jumbotron.

Around 8:56, the lights dimmed and the energy rose in an instance. Usher kicked off the show wearing a deep blue full-length fur, NY Yankee fitted, a navy suit and fresh Timbs. It may have felt like 100 degrees, but that didn’t stop the seasoned entertainer from committing to the look. I thought that was my favorite until I saw his next look, a bedazzled NY Yankees varsity jacket. Fire.

By the end of the night, my favorite had changed three times, because the Evisu jeans, bedazzled tee with a photo of a younger Chris Brown really captured my NY heart. At another point, he claimed the throne rocking an ornate crown created by jewelry designer Laurel DeWitt.

Usher Brings Out Mary J. Blige

Because this was the second night of their two-day MetLife Stadium shows, we were anticipating some guests to hit the stage, but nothing could prepare me for Mary J. Blige to hit the stage. Mary looked sleek in a black leather look with her signature blonde tresses braided into a half-up, half-down style. The crowd went nuts for the Queen of hip-hop soul. It only got louder from there. The place erupted when Method Man came out to perform their classic song “All I Need.”

And just when we thought there was no way for Usher to top those guests, he then brought out Future. And then, Ashanti , who strut across stage in a sexy bedroom-inspired black look, styled by Timb.

Mario, Tank and Eric Bellinger provided their background vocals despite shade from Jacquees. Perhaps, that’s why Tank came out like he meant business. R&B business.

A true highlight from the night was the palpable swell of romance steaming from the audience. Like me, dozens of couples were on date night and it could be felt when Usher traded in his sexy solo performance for the opportunity to showcase other couples. We watched couples tease, entice and show out with cherries.

Chris Brown Flies Through The Air

Chris Brown also provided a great show. The chemistry between him and his dancers makes their performances effortless. He crooned through a medley of his biggest hits. At the end of the show, the duo came together to show each other respect with a handshake before perform their 2014 hit song ‘New Flame.’

The evening capped off with fireworks shooting from the top of MetLife Stadium and a jam packed parking lot. Traffic jam aside, it was the perfect date night.

The Perfect Date Night: Usher Brings Out Mary J. Blige, Method Man, Ashanti & More At ‘The R&B Tour’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com