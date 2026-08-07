‘The Black Watch’ Breaks Down Why ‘X-Men ’97’s’ Mutants & Metaphors Still Resonate Decades Later

The X-Men franchise's central premise of a persecuted group resonates with America's history of racism.

The mutant metaphor in X-Men mirrors the experiences of marginalized communities, especially for Black audiences.

Fans eagerly await Season 2 of X-Men '97, with the panel debating Marvel's creative decisions and the franchise's future on the big screen.





More than 30 years after X-Men: The Animated Series first introduced audiences to Professor Charles Xavier’s bustling band of mutants, the franchise is still sparking conversations far beyond comic books.

Source: X-MEN ’97, exclusively on Disney+. © 2024 MARVEL / X-MEN ’97, exclusively on Disney+. © 2024 MARVEL



Now, BOSSIP and Cassius are unpacking the Disney+ revival X-Men ’97 on the latest episode of The Black Watch.

Today, the brands released a new installment of their editorial-led series that examines notable films, television projects, and entertainment through thoughtful discussion and cultural commentary.

Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital



This week’s episode brings together BOSSIP Managing Editor Dani Canada, iOne Digital Director of Content for the Men’s Division Alvin Blanco, executive producer Serita Wesley, and comedian-writer Richard Jones for a spirited conversation about the critically acclaimed animated series, its enduring themes of discrimination and identity, and whether Marvel can keep its momentum going following Season 2.

Source: X-MEN ’97, exclusively on Disney+. © 2024 MARVEL / X-MEN ’97, exclusively on Disney+. © 2024 MARVEL



“What is it about the original concept of the X-Men that still resonates almost 30 years later?” asks Dani, kicking off the conversation.



Richard pointed to the franchise’s central premise, which sounds eerily familiar to America’s history of racism.



“You got a group of people that’s hounded by the government and persecuted, just because they were born differently,” he said. “That resonates with so many things.”

Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital



The discussion then switches to the mutant metaphor, with the panel examining how the series mirrors the experiences of marginalized communities and why those themes continue to resonate with Black audiences.



According to Dani, revisiting the franchise as an adult completely changed how she viewed the series.



“When I was a kid, I was like, ‘It’s superheroes. I want to be like Storm,'” she said. “Now that I’m older, I’m like, this is kind of about discrimination.”

Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital



Serita echoed those sentiments, praising the series for illustrating how institutional power often shapes prejudice.

Richard added that comic books have always used superheroes to tackle adult conversations about persecution, racism and bigotry, while Alvin argued that X-Men ’97 has effectively become “a Black show,” citing the prominence of its Black characters and themes.



The panel also debated whether Marvel fans were justified in waiting two years between Seasons 1 and 2 after the revival became an instant sensation in 2024.





“The momentum was not killed at all,” said Richard. “People have been waiting on Season 2 since the last episode dropped.”

Source: X-MEN ’97, exclusively on Disney+. © 2024 MARVEL / X-MEN ’97, exclusively on Disney+. © 2024 MARVEL



Another major topic centered on Gambit’s shocking death, which many fans still consider one of the revival’s defining moments.



Richard compared the emotional impact to another legendary animated loss.

“That was one of the most impactful animated deaths in my life since Optimus Prime,” he said.



Later in the discussion, the group tackled Marvel’s decision to continue crediting former head writer Beau DeMayo on Season 2 despite his firing before the series premiered, with the panel debating how much of his creative vision remains embedded in the show and whether a new head writer for Season 3 should concern longtime fans.

Source: X-MEN ’97, exclusively on Disney+. © 2024 MARVEL / X-MEN ’97, exclusively on Disney+. © 2024 MARVEL



The conversation concluded with excitement surrounding Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday trailer, which prominently features several beloved X-Men characters and signals an even bigger future for Marvel’s mutants on the big screen.

Source: X-MEN ’97, exclusively on Disney+. © 2024 MARVEL / X-MEN ’97, exclusively on Disney+. © 2024 MARVEL

The group also wondered whether Storm would show up in the highly anticipated film, noting that Halle Berry denied rumors she’d be reprising the role.

Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital



Ultimately, the panel agreed X-Men ’97 continues to prove why the franchise has remained one of Marvel’s most enduring and culturally significant stories.



Watch the latest episode of The Black Watch below!

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‘The Black Watch’ Breaks Down Why ‘X-Men ’97’s’ Mutants & Metaphors Still Resonate Decades Later was originally published on bossip.com