10 Hip-Hop & Rap Groups You Forgot Existed
10 Hip-Hop & Rap Groups You Forgot Existed
When you think of hip-hop, you often think of the iconic groups that blended unique rhymes and lyricism that birthed the genre.
Hip-hop groups were the backbone of the genre before artists ventured off to solo endeavors. One of the first hip-hop groups to reach commercial success was the Sugar Hill Gang with their infectious, legendary song “Rapper’s Delight,” that released in 1979.
Since then, several legendary hip-hop groups have followed in their path, including De La Soul, A Tribe Called Quest, N.W.A., OutKast, Wu-Tang Clan, and more.
But what about the rap groups that made their undeniable mark on the genre with their unique flow, breakout singles, and experimentation that we often forget about? Several underground groups made their mark in hip-hop that several fans don’t tend to recognize.
So, keep scrolling for your dose of nostalgia as we uncover forgotten hip-hop and rap groups you forgot you used to jam to.
Fu-Schnickens
A rap trio of three friends out of Brooklyn, Fu-Schnickens came on the scene in the late 1980s. Fu stood for unity and schnicken was a made-up word that meant “coalition. They had high-energy, cartoony flow and blended reggae into their music.
Camp Lo
A duo out of the Bronx who sampled funk and soul tracks from the 1970s to create unique, soulful rhymes over a smooth beat. The group was also known for their vibrant blackxploitation aesthetic.
Black Moon
An underground hip-hop group that formed in 1992 from Brooklyn. They used gritty jazz samples and though their flow was laid back, would often rap about heavy-hitting topics.
TrillVille
A southern rap trio from Atlanta, Georgia that formed in the early 2000s. They are best known for creating high-energy crunk and club anthems.
Whodini
Forming out of Brooklyn in 1982, Whodini is a pioneering hip-hop trio known for their catchy rhymes, storytelling, and incorporating a synth-pop sound in their music.
Pharcyde
Based in South LA, Pharcyde formed in the early 1990s. They deviated from the gangsta rap norms that were sweeping the genre and created alternative, jazzy rap.
The Sequence
A female rap group that formed in the late 1970s out of South Carolina. They were the first all-female rap group to release a record and also signed to Sugar Hill Records. Also, the late Angie Stone was a member of this trio.
Lost Boyz
A gritty rap group from Queens that debuted in the mid 1990s. They had a relaxed melodic flow while rapping about the rugged and hard life of the New York streets.
Crime Mob
Not really forgotten, but a major staple in Southern rap culture. Crime Mob consisted of Ellenwood, Georgia teens who delivered gritty rhymes over crunk beats.
St. Lunatics
Where Nelly got his start, St. Lunatics was a Midwest hip-hop group from the early 1990s that put the Midwestern rap sound on the map.
10 Hip-Hop & Rap Groups You Forgot Existed was originally published on hiphopnc.com