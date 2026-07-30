10 Hip-Hop & Rap Groups You Forgot Existed

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When you think of hip-hop, you often think of the iconic groups that blended unique rhymes and lyricism that birthed the genre.

Hip-hop groups were the backbone of the genre before artists ventured off to solo endeavors. One of the first hip-hop groups to reach commercial success was the Sugar Hill Gang with their infectious, legendary song “Rapper’s Delight,” that released in 1979.

Since then, several legendary hip-hop groups have followed in their path, including De La Soul, A Tribe Called Quest, N.W.A., OutKast, Wu-Tang Clan, and more.

But what about the rap groups that made their undeniable mark on the genre with their unique flow, breakout singles, and experimentation that we often forget about? Several underground groups made their mark in hip-hop that several fans don’t tend to recognize.

So, keep scrolling for your dose of nostalgia as we uncover forgotten hip-hop and rap groups you forgot you used to jam to.