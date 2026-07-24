Fine AF Fridays, Vol 36: Bikini Babes Angel Reese, Kandi Burruss, Jackie Aina And More Had The Fellas 'Bout Ready To Lick The Screen

Source: Angel Reese/IG:@angel.reese We know last Friday, the men had their muscles on our necks! But this week, it’s the women who aren’t playing fair. We got Doja Cat and Latto who are bringing double the trouble on their “Okayy” music video. Then Ice Spice dropped a video that reminded us that she is the queen of thickness. And as if that wasn’t enough Kandi Burruss, Jackie Aina, and Angel Reese all dropped bikini photos that each had us staring a little too long. Check out Vol 36! RELATED CONTENT: Fine AF Fridays Vol 35 — Lord… Who Told Lenny Kravitz, Gunna & Shaboozey To Take Their Shirts Off? We Just Wanna Say Thanks. 1. Kandi Burrus, 50 Kandi Burruss was looking as sweet as her first name during her time in St. Lucia! We see them ab muscles gently poking through.

2. Lizzo, 38 Oh Lizzo left zero crumbs with this Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot! She looks very hot!

3. Tank, 50 Can we have a moment of silence for Tank and his eight muscles, and hunky arms! Whew!

4. Jonathan Owens, 31 Mmm, mmm, mmm. We see why Simone Biles stay smiling anytime she’s with Jonathan Owens!

5. Latto, 27 Latto’s got a new music video out with Doja Cat called “Okayy” and it was fully loaded with all the sexy vibes she brought.

6. Doja Cat, 30 https://www.instagram.com/p/DbGMRy-oEzs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== We obviously can’t leave Doja Cat’s fine self out of the discussion. Her body been tea and she brought it out for the music video as well.

7. Mike Merrill, 36 and Morris Chestnut, 57 Did someone turn the heat up? Oh wait no, it’s just actors Mike Merrill and Morris Chestnut looking like two swole bodies of fine-ness.

8. Logan Browning, 37 Can we get into Logan Browning! We are loving this vibrant orange cut out swimsuit on her.

9. Ice Spice, 26 Ice Spice was looking real thick in this lace outfit for her Ulta Beauty Tik Tok live!

10. Raven Tracy, 31 We have no words for how drop dead gorgeous Raven Tracy looks in this photo from Spain!

11. A$AP Ferg, 37 Okay A$AP Ferg looked very handsome in this purple look he has going on!

12. Pierre Johnson, 38 Actor Pierre Johnson looked nicely toned and and blemish free in this sexy photo of him.

13. Nene Leakes, 58 Oh Nene!! She is wearing the heck out of this dress, it looks so snug and sensual on her.

14. Travis Scott, 35 Travis Scott graced the cover of Variety to talk about his role in The Odyssey and he looks pretty handsome if we do say so ourselves.

15. Ami McClure, 44 We already love Ami McClure’s deep toned skin, but with a little more shine and glaze, she looks unreal!

16. Tyra Banks, 52 If there was ever a moment that you forgot about Tyra Banks’ hips and curves, she just dropped a stunning post to remind you!

17. Colman Domingo, 56 We don’t know what it is about this photo of Colman Domingo…maybe it’s the simplicity but tidiness in his look. Right down to the hair cut. Either way he’s looking real good.

18. Eric Bellinger, 42 Eric Bellinger’s wife, La’Myia Good, is one lucky woman isn’t she? She get to go home to this every single night!

19. Jackie Aina, 38 Jackie Aina just confessed what we already knew about her in her caption! She is not playing fair man. Look at that bodyyyyyy!