Brittany Renner Says She Had To Move Back Home To Mississippi After Leaving A 'Bozo' Broke & Single

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Brittany Renner gets candid about hitting the reset button after a relationship left her starting over financially. She recently revealed that she moved back home to Mississippi after relocating from Los Angeles to Atlanta for a “bozo,” only to end up single and rebuilding her life from scratch.

According to Complex, Renner opened up about the major life change during a livestream on Kick. She explained exactly how she ended up back in her home state.

“I was in LA and was dating a bozo, moved to Atlanta with him, and then left the bozo because he was a bozo, and moved back to Mississippi,” she said. “So that’s kind of where I’ve been.”

While Renner did not name her former partner during the stream, Complex noted that she was most recently linked to filmmaker Rashad Scroggins after relocating to Atlanta earlier this year.

Although she kept certain details private, Renner shared that ending the relationship was not an easy decision.

“People don’t wake up and stop loving people,” she explained. “If I’m so head over heels in love with people and I care about them, I have a baby for them, or they beat in every chamber of my heart and all of a sudden… What’d you think happened?”

She continued by emphasizing that loyalty has always been one of her defining traits.

“My devotion runs so deep that once you show me what it is, I’m gonna show you what it ain’t and what it will never be again.”

Now back in Mississippi, Renner admits the transition has come with financial challenges.

“My goal is to move back to LA, of course,” she shared. “It’s been so hard rebuilding my life financially. It’s like I have double the responsibility, not really having the help.”

Despite the setback, Renner appears focused on moving forward. In a recent Instagram post, she reflected on embracing a new chapter. She appears to be committed to rebuilding both personally and financially.

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The revelation adds another chapter to what has been a very public few years for Renner. Before dating Scroggins, she briefly married rapper Kevin Gates in 2025. She also shares a son with Dallas Mavericks player P.J. Washington. The pair have publicly disagreed over co-parenting and child support.

While the internet may joke about her calling an ex a “bozo,” many viewers related to the reality behind her story. Moving cities for love only to find yourself picking up the pieces is an experience plenty of people know all too well. Renner kept it real about having to start over financially and was quite vulnerable in sharing that she has since moved home to regroup and rebuild before stepping into her next chapter.

Check out the viral clip from her live video below:

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Brittany Renner Says She Had To Move Back Home To Mississippi After Leaving A 'Bozo' Broke & Single was originally published on bossip.com