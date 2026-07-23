Listen Live
Close
VJ In The Midday with Vic Jagger

Eric Bellinger Talks New Album, Fatherhood & R&B Tour

Eric Bellinger Talks New Album, Fatherhood & R&B Tour

Eric Bellinger joins Vic Jagger to discuss his self-titled album, embracing vulnerability, fatherhood, songwriting and hitting the road with Usher and Chris Brown.

Published on July 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A smiling man wearing sunglasses and a black jacket, with the text "ERIC BELLINGER INTERVIEW" and "WITH VIC JAGGER" on the image.

Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and producer Eric Bellinger sat down with Vic Jagger on Majic 102.3 to talk about a new chapter in his career centered around growth, vulnerability and getting back to the heart of R&B.

Bellinger is preparing to release his self-titled album, “Eric Bellinger,” on August 21. He described the project as an intentional body of work built around self-discovery and healing. Unlike previous releases, the album contains no explicit language, a decision influenced by becoming a husband and father and thinking more deeply about the music his children will hear.

One of the project’s most personal records, “Cry In Front of You,” was inspired by a vulnerable moment with his wife. Bellinger opened up about experiencing a difficult emotional moment and finding comfort when his wife quietly supported him through it. That experience helped shape the song and reinforced his desire to challenge the idea that men should always hide their emotions.

The conversation also turned to his upcoming run on the R&B tour with Usher and Chris Brown. Bellinger sees the moment as bigger than any one artist and believes the tour represents brotherhood, unity and renewed attention on male R&B artists.

He also emphasized the importance of singing live during his performances. Bellinger explained that he now prefers stripping away vocal tracks so audiences can hear his voice in its most authentic form.

During a rapid-fire round, Bellinger revealed Rihanna is still an artist he hopes to write with and named “Drive By” as the one song he would perform for the rest of his career.

With his new album, tour dates and upcoming single “Closure” on the way, Bellinger is stepping into what he sees as one of the most meaningful eras of his career.

SEE ALSO

More from Majic 102.3

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
18 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

President Trump Awkwardly Refuses To Leave Stage As Spain Celebrates World Cup Win, Social Media Reacts

A smiling older woman holding an award plaque, surrounded by a group of people.
9 Items
Majic Wednesdays  |  Mion Edwards

Mayor Bowser Honors Media Pioneer Cathy Hughes With Key to DC

Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Kandi Burruss Proves Age Is Nothing Giving Cakes & Curves At The 2026 Lucien Carnival

A smiling woman with long blonde hair wearing a black top and jeans, promoting a radio station's "Mary J Song of the Day" contest.
Contests  |  majicdc

Win a Mary J. Blige Las Vegas Flyaway

40 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Gorgeous Girls, Girls, Girls! MORE Of The Finest, Flyest & Flossiest Shorties, ROC Girlies & More Who Embodied The Baddie Blueprint At JAŸ-Z’s Epic Yankee Stadium Takeover

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close