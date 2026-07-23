Eric Bellinger Talks New Album, Fatherhood & R&B Tour

Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and producer Eric Bellinger sat down with Vic Jagger on Majic 102.3 to talk about a new chapter in his career centered around growth, vulnerability and getting back to the heart of R&B.

Bellinger is preparing to release his self-titled album, “Eric Bellinger,” on August 21. He described the project as an intentional body of work built around self-discovery and healing. Unlike previous releases, the album contains no explicit language, a decision influenced by becoming a husband and father and thinking more deeply about the music his children will hear.

One of the project’s most personal records, “Cry In Front of You,” was inspired by a vulnerable moment with his wife. Bellinger opened up about experiencing a difficult emotional moment and finding comfort when his wife quietly supported him through it. That experience helped shape the song and reinforced his desire to challenge the idea that men should always hide their emotions.

The conversation also turned to his upcoming run on the R&B tour with Usher and Chris Brown. Bellinger sees the moment as bigger than any one artist and believes the tour represents brotherhood, unity and renewed attention on male R&B artists.

He also emphasized the importance of singing live during his performances. Bellinger explained that he now prefers stripping away vocal tracks so audiences can hear his voice in its most authentic form.

During a rapid-fire round, Bellinger revealed Rihanna is still an artist he hopes to write with and named “Drive By” as the one song he would perform for the rest of his career.

With his new album, tour dates and upcoming single “Closure” on the way, Bellinger is stepping into what he sees as one of the most meaningful eras of his career.