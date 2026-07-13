The Magic of New Orleans Doesn’t End When Essence Fest Does

New Orleans embodies resilience and community spirit after Hurricane Katrina.

The city's vibrant culture, music, and food create a unique and unforgettable experience.

Essence Festival celebrates Black culture, community, and entrepreneurship in New Orleans.

Dear New Orleans,

Some cities become destinations. You became part of my story.

Long before I was walking the streets with a microphone in hand covering Essence Festival or interviewing celebrities for Leah’s Lemonade, New Orleans already held a special place in my heart. My stepfather is from New Orleans, and I remember watching his family come to stay with us after Hurricane Katrina. As a child, I didn’t fully understand the magnitude of what had happened, but I knew families had lost homes, neighborhoods had changed forever, and an entire community was rebuilding together.

Looking back, I realize I witnessed the resilience that defines New Orleans. It wasn’t just about recovering from a storm. It was about preserving culture, protecting traditions, and refusing to let the city’s spirit fade.

Every time I return, I’m reminded why so many people fall in love with this place.

New Orleans has a rhythm that can’t be recreated anywhere else. Music fills the streets. Every neighborhood tells a story. The city invites you to slow down, take it all in, and savor every moment. And speaking of savoring, the food deserves its own love letter.

One of my favorite places to dine is B Sweet Bistro & Bakery. Whether I’m grabbing a meal between interviews or winding down after a busy day, it’s one of those restaurants that keeps me coming back. The Gumbo changed my LIFE! Like so much of New Orleans, every bite feels like it’s made with history, heart, and hospitality.

Then there’s Essence Festival, which has become one of my favorite weekends of the year. This was my fourth year covering Essence Fest. While the concerts and celebrity appearances are incredible, what keeps me coming back is the feeling. Thousands of Black women and families gather to celebrate culture, entrepreneurship, beauty, music, and community. It’s a space where people pour into one another, support Black-owned businesses, reconnect with friends, and leave inspired.

This year, I even asked celebrities and content creators why they love New Orleans during Essence Festival. Despite their different backgrounds and experiences, their answers echoed the same themes. The culture. The food. The music. The people. The unmatched energy that makes New Orleans feel alive every hour of the day.

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If you’ve been thinking about visiting, consider this your sign.

There’s so much more to experience beyond one weekend. From world class cuisine and unforgettable live music to museums, historic neighborhoods, festivals, and unique local experiences, New Orleans offers something special every season.

Start planning your trip to New Orleans now and discover everything this incredible city has waiting for you. Come hungry. Come curious. Come ready to experience a culture unlike any other.

Dear New Orleans, thank you for welcoming me back every time. Thank you for reminding me that resilience can be beautiful, that culture deserves to be celebrated, and that some places don’t just leave an impression. They become part of who you are.

– Leah Henry

The Magic of New Orleans Doesn’t End When Essence Fest Does was originally published on kysdc.com