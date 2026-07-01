Who Is Melat Kiros? The Ethiopian American Democrat Poised To Become The 1st Gen Z Woman In Congress

Melat Kiros, a 29-year-old Ethiopian American, wins Democratic primary, poised to become first Gen Z woman in Congress.

Source: Michael Ciaglo / Getty

A new generation of political leadership may be headed to Capitol Hill, and Melat Kiros is at the center of that shift. Meet the Ethiopian American Democrat poised to become the first Gen Z woman in Congress.

The 29-year-old Ethiopian American lawyer, doctoral student, and first-time political candidate is poised to become the first Gen Z woman elected to Congress after defeating longtime Democratic Rep. Diana DeGette in Colorado’s Democratic primary. With Colorado’s 1st Congressional District considered safely Democratic, Kiros is widely expected to win the general election this fall and take office in January. According to AP News, her primary victory marks one of the biggest upsets of the 2026 election cycle.

Kiros’ win extends beyond the congressional seat. It signals growing support for younger candidates who are challenging the Democratic establishment with progressive ideas and grassroots organizing.

Born in Ethiopia and raised in the United States, Kiros has built her campaign around issues that resonate with many younger voters — including universal health care, affordable child care, housing access, labor rights, and reducing the influence of corporate money in politics. She also pledged not to accept contributions from corporate political action committees, making campaign finance reform a key part of her message.

Following her victory, Kiros framed the moment as the beginning of something much larger than a single election.

“Denver voters of all ages, of all races, of all religions sent a clear message: we will not wait,” Kiros said during her victory speech, according to NPR. She later added, “This is a movement. And we are just getting started.”

Kiros’ victory also reflects a broader wave of progressive candidates finding success across the country. In recent weeks, several Democratic Socialist backed candidates have defeated incumbent lawmakers, fueling conversations about the future direction of the Democratic Party and whether younger leaders are ready to reshape it.

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If elected in November, Kiros would become only the second member of Generation Z to serve in the House of Representatives — joining Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost. She would also join the small but growing group of lawmakers who publicly identify as democratic socialists.

For many Black immigrants and children of African immigrants, Kiros’ rise carries additional significance. As an Ethiopian American woman preparing to make history in Congress, her campaign represents the increasing political influence of the African diaspora and the growing demand for leadership that reflects the diversity of Black America.

Whether voters agree with every aspect of her platform or not, Melat Kiros has already accomplished something many believed impossible. She unseated a nearly three-decade incumbent and introduced a new political voice that is helping redefine what the next generation of leadership can look like.

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Who Is Melat Kiros? The Ethiopian American Democrat Poised To Become The 1st Gen Z Woman In Congress was originally published on newsone.com