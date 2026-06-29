'Michael' Movie Becomes Highest Grossing Biopic of All Time
‘Michael’ Movie Becomes Highest Grossing Biopic of All Time
After two months in theaters, Lionsgate’s Michael has grossed $977 million worldwide, surpassing Oppenheimer and becoming the highest-grossing biopic of all time.
The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua, stars Jaafar Jackson as his superstar uncle Michael Jackson. The movie earned a biopic record of $217 million on its opening weekend in late April. The movie chronicles the King of Pop’s journey performing with the Jackson 5 into superstardom.
Though film critics expressed that the movie seems to take a simplistic look into Jackson’s complex life, the movie leans into elements that remind audiences why the King of Pop is so remarkable and even recreates some of his biggest musical moments in the film.
In the weeks that followed, the movie didn’t miss a beat and continued to strive alongside big name releases like The Devil Wears Prada 2.
According to TheWrap, the film continued to gross totals of more than $1 million until June 14, its 52nd day of theatrical play, and now stands with a domestic total of $370 million. It is also Lionsgate’s highest-grossing film of all time, ahead of The Hunger Games and Catching Fire.
Another film about Michael Jackson’s life is slated for release through Lionsgate. No release date for that film has been revealed at this time.
‘Michael’ Movie Becomes Highest Grossing Biopic of All Time was originally published on foxync.com