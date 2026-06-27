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JAŸ-Z Documentary Coming To HBO This Fall

JAŸ-Z Documentary Coming To HBO This Fall

Directed by Rick Rubin, JAŸ-Z's upcoming documentary is set to air on HBO this fall and a teaser trailer has been released.

Published on June 27, 2026

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A Black man wearing a "PUSH" jacket sits on a bench, speaking to a woman in a dark jacket.

JAŸ-Z has been more visible in 2026 than he has in years, culminating in an upcoming run of shows and a stellar performance at the Roots Picnic. Now, JAŸ-Z’s story will be told in a new documentary helmed by Rick Rubin, which comes later this year.

JAŸ-Z IN 8 is the title of the eight-part series with Rick Rubin in the director’s chair in partnership with HBO Documentary Films. According to a post on the Warner Bros. Discovery press page, the series will debut this fall and stream on HBO Max.

A teaser clip shows Hov and Rubin, who produced the Brooklyn veteran’s “99 Problems” from his The Black Album full-length from 2004. Rubin previously worked on the one-on-one series, McCartney 3, 2, 1, featuring singer, songwriter, and famed The Beatles legend, Paul McCartney.

The synopsis of the documentary is that Rubin will discuss JAŸ’s musical career, lyrical breakdowns, his early days in Brooklyn, and how he approaches creating music and managing his business endeavors.  

JAŸ-Z IN 8 is part of HBO Documentary Films’ slate and is a Tetragrammaton. Executive producers include Daniel Kaluuya, Rick Rubin, and JAŸ himself. Producers of the series include Leila Mattimore and David Rohde.

Check out the teaser clip below.

Photo: Screenshot/YouTube

SEE ALSO

JAŸ-Z Documentary Coming To HBO This Fall was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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