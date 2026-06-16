Brendan Sorsby and the NFL Supplemental Draft: Can He Join the List of Most Notable Picks?

Source: John E. Moore III / Getty

Sorsby’s scandal puts spotlight on supplemental draft

Brendan Sorsby was supposed to be Texas Tech’s next high-profile quarterback. The former Indiana and Cincinnati passer arrived with size, mobility and expectations in the Big 12. Instead, a gambling scandal and an NCAA eligibility ruling have pushed him off the college stage. Now his future runs through one of the NFL’s least understood avenues: the supplemental draft.

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What the NFL supplemental draft is

The NFL supplemental draft is a mid-summer option for players who become eligible after the regular draft. Prospects usually land there after they unexpectedly lose college eligibility through academics, discipline or new rulings. Teams submit bids using future draft picks in a weighted order. Win a player with a fourth-round bid and you forfeit that pick in the next regular draft. For front offices, it is a calculated gamble on talent that slipped outside the normal process.

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Why Sorsby is headed there

Sorsby’s case intensified when details of his betting history became public. He acknowledged placing numerous sports wagers, including bets on Indiana football while on the roster. The NCAA ruled him ineligible and denied efforts to restore his status.

A brief court win offered hope, but public and conference pressure quickly closed that door. With his college career effectively over, the supplemental draft has become his only realistic path forward.

That path is not entirely lonely. Over the years, the supplemental draft has produced Pro Bowlers, Hall of Famers and high-risk bets that never paid off. Sorsby now joins a controversial lineage as the league again weighs whether this quiet process can still deliver value.



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Here are the most notable supplemental draft selections in NFL history.