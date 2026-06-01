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The title “doctor” is being used in increasingly flexible ways, and it’s time we talk about it.

Whether the conversation is about Sarah Fontenot, Cheyenne Bryant, Dr. Umar Johnson, or the growing ecosystem of coaches, relationship experts, and internet thought leaders, a familiar pattern keeps emerging. A title creates authority. A platform amplifies it. And audiences are often left to figure out for themselves what expertise actually sits behind either one.

Recent reporting has pushed these questions into the mainstream, but the issue itself is much larger than any one personality. A title creates authority. A platform amplifies it. And audiences are often left to figure out for themselves what expertise actually sits behind either one.

The question is no longer whether people can build influence without traditional credentials. They clearly can.

The question is what happens when influence becomes a substitute for expertise in conversations about mental health, relationships, healing, and human behavior?

Because Black people deserve more than confidence disguised as care.

But while Bryant may be the latest person at the center of this discussion, she is not the story.

The story is that we are living in a moment where visibility is increasingly being mistaken for expertise, particularly in conversations about mental health, relationships, healing, and human behavior.

And Black communities cannot afford that confusion.

The moment that brought this into focus for me wasn’t the Bryant controversy itself. It was watching another highly visible Black thought leader speak with authority on issues that carry real mental health consequences. It would be easy to make this article about that individual. It would also miss the point.

Because if a Black woman is being platformed in this way, it means a Black man has likely been doing it longer. And if a Black man has been doing it, it means a white man has been doing it longer still.

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What we are witnessing is not a singular controversy.

It is a pattern.

The modern coaching and self-development industry has long existed outside traditional regulation. Many of its most visible figures built influence through lived experience, storytelling, and personal transformation rather than formal academic training. That accessibility is part of what made their work resonate with millions of people.

But what begins as inspiration can quickly become instruction.

And when that instruction enters conversations about trauma, attachment, relationships, mental health, and healing, the stakes change.

People are not simply consuming content.

They are building their understanding of themselves around it.

There is also a contradiction at the center of this dynamic that we do not name enough.

Many of these voices critique higher education as elitist, disconnected, or incapable of capturing the nuance of lived experience. They position themselves as alternatives to institutions that have historically excluded Black people.

And there is truth in that critique.

But many of these same voices also borrow the symbols of institutional authority to establish credibility. Titles. Honorifics. Credentials. Language that signals expertise while simultaneously dismissing the structures those signals were designed to represent.

Because when you fully divest from a system, you divest from both its limitations and its legitimacy.

You do not get to reject the structure while selectively using its symbols to gain trust.

Higher education is imperfect. It has excluded many of us. It carries bias. But it also provides something essential: a framework for accountability. A system where people can be evaluated, challenged, corrected, and held responsible for the impact of their work.

When you remove yourself from that structure, you also remove yourself from those checks.

And if you continue speaking with the authority of someone still inside that system without clearly naming the difference, you are not just sharing a perspective.

You are creating confusion.

That confusion becomes especially dangerous when paired with frameworks that sound authoritative but are fundamentally unstable.

Across social media, we are inundated with concepts like “high-value men” and “high-value women.” These terms are presented as objective categories with measurable standards.

But they are not.

Their definitions change depending on who is speaking, what platform they are on, and what version of success they are selling. Sometimes the metric is money. Sometimes appearance. Sometimes submission. Sometimes dominance. Sometimes, emotional intelligence. Sometimes all of the above.

These are not frameworks grounded in research or clinical practice.

They are narratives shaped by personal bias, capitalism, desirability politics, and performance.

And yet people are making decisions about who to love, how to show up, and what they should expect of themselves and others based on definitions that are constantly shifting.

They are putting their hands in the mixing bowl, changing the ingredients, shifting the measurements, and rewriting the recipe in real time.

Then, when the cake collapses, when people feel confused, inadequate, or misled, they step back and refuse accountability for what they helped create.

One of the most common defenses of this kind of content is that people simply do not want to be challenged.

But discomfort is not the problem.

Some of the most important moments in healing are uncomfortable.

Growth requires disruption.

The difference is safety.

A trained professional understands how to challenge someone without placing them at risk. They understand how to contextualize discomfort, pace it, and support someone through it.

Not all discomfort leads to growth.

Some of it simply leaves people more confused than when they started.

Even among licensed professionals, there is nuance in how this moment is understood.

“The conversation around who gets to speak on mental health, who gets to call themselves a practitioner, and where expertise actually lies is complex,” says Andrew Aleman, Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker.

Aleman also cautions that access and accountability are two different conversations.

“With the power of a platform or the power of knowledge comes ethical responsibility,” he says. “That responsibility includes clearly separating fact from opinion, leaving space for individual autonomy, and recognizing that no one person can be the expert of another’s lived experience.”

What Aleman names is important.

Access to quality mental health care remains a challenge. Cost remains a challenge. Stigma remains a challenge.

But access does not remove responsibility.

Lived experience, professional expertise, and personal opinion are not interchangeable.

And when those distinctions become blurred, confusion becomes risk.

The people doing this work are not invisible.

They are simply not being centered.

Licensed therapists, psychologists, and social workers are not just standing in the gap. They are creating a landing pad for our community. They are holding complexity, nuance, accountability, and care, often without the visibility given to less qualified voices.

Dr. Raquel Martin, Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Professor, & Scientist and founder of Martin Psychological Services (@raquelmartinphd), believes the problem extends beyond individual influencers.

“We’re living in a time where social capital and visibility are consistently being confused with expertise,” she says. “Individuals in power with these big stages aren’t as interested in credible expertise as they are in someone who looks good on camera or can deliver a buzzworthy take.”

Her critique is not simply about influencers.

It is about the systems that decide who gets amplified.

The people with the largest platforms are not necessarily building them around accuracy. They are building them around engagement.

In that environment, expertise often loses to performance.

Not because expertise lacks value.

Because expertise requires context. It requires accountability. It requires saying “it’s complicated” in a culture that increasingly rewards certainty.

The issue is not that qualified voices do not exist.

It is that the systems deciding who gets seen are not built to prioritize them.

And the cost of that failure is measured in people.

It is measured in individuals who organize their lives around bad guidance and then seek help when those frameworks fail.

Dr. Lexx Brown-James, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT), Certified Sex Educator (CSE), and Certified Sexuality Educator Supervisor (CSES), sees those consequences firsthand.

“As a sexuality professional, I often run into people, coaches, and influencers who believe that because they have a lot of sex or a little sex, they are sexuality professionals now equipped to heal other people,” she says. “Then I ultimately have to help heal those same people in my office, and there is no accountability for the people who have caused the harm.”

That may be the most important question in this entire conversation.

Where does accountability live?

Licensed professionals answer to boards. They maintain continuing education requirements. They operate within ethical standards. They are subject to oversight.

Influencers are often accountable only to engagement metrics.

Views.

Clicks.

Followers.

Virality.

And when misinformation spreads, someone else is often left to clean up the damage.

Brown-James also offers what should be a basic expectation for anyone positioning themselves as a guide for others:

“Being transparent on who you are, your biases, your perspectives and how they are informed is the bare minimum of what vulnerable people deserve.”

That should not be controversial.

It should be the floor.

The stakes are not theoretical.

According to the Center for Health Journalism’s reporting on intimate partner violence and Black women, nearly 54 percent of Black women will experience intimate partner violence during their lifetime.

According to Ujima’s data on domestic violence homicides in Black communities, Black women continue to face some of the highest homicide rates among women in the United States.

This is not abstract.

This is a public health crisis.

And in that context, how we talk about relationships, accountability, trauma, mental health, and healing is not neutral.

It shapes what people believe is happening to them.

It shapes what they believe they deserve.

It shapes who they trust.

I am not interested in tearing down people who genuinely want to help our community.

But good intentions are not a substitute for accountability.

In a moment when misinformation moves faster than correction, when social media rewards certainty over complexity, and when trust itself feels increasingly fragile, we cannot afford to confuse visibility with expertise.

We deserve guidance that is not just relatable, but responsible.

We deserve leadership that is not just visible, but accountable.

And we deserve to center the people who have dedicated their lives to helping us heal.

Not because they are perfect.

But because we are worth getting it right.

SEE ALSO:

Why Your Mental Health Provider Should Be Licensed



What ‘Love Is Blind’ Taught Us About The Good Guy Myth





Black People Deserve More Than Confidence Disguised As Care was originally published on newsone.com