Jigga Man fans, come get y’all juice! Before JAŸ-Z shuts down the 2026 Roots Picnic stage on Saturday, he gave Philly a preview with a private concert. His #1 fan Beyoncé was spotted in the crowd going hard to support her Hov hubby as fans wonder if he’s popping out with new music and an old haircut for his comeback.

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

On Friday night, clips of the covert concert hit social media and immediately went viral, especially with the Queen Bey buzzing about her man, her man, her man. As the Reasonable Doubt rapper rocked the stage with classic after classic, the crowd went wild. In a video of the “16 Carriages” singer headbanging with blond hair swanging, a social media user joked that Beyoncé “is all of us when ‘U Don’t Know’ come on.”

IKTR! Hey, Mrs. Carter!

Hov brought the heat, but he kept his hoodie on during the set, sparking speculation that he cut his signature locs. Is it giving low-cut Caesar with the deep waves? Some fans suspect that’s a sign JAŸ-Z is returning to his fighting form drop new music in addition to the new appearances.

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As BOSSIP previously reported, JAŸ-Z and The Roots will collaborate to deliver an epic headlining Roots Picnic performance 25 years in the making. This marks the first reunion since the legends linked up for Unplugged in 2001. Live Nation is bringing the festival home to Philadelphia, but for the first time the two-day event will take place at Belmont Plateau, a historic part of Fairmount Park. The manager of The Roots and president of Live Nation Urban Shawn Gee called these highlights a dream come true.

“Moving the Roots Picnic to Belmont Plateau and bringing JAŸ-Z and The Roots together to perform are both bucket-list moments for us. After meeting with Mayor Cherelle Parker and hearing her vision for Philadelphia 250, she truly inspired us to dream even bigger, and we’re grateful to her, Commissioner Susan Slawson, Jazelle Jones and everyone who helped make it happen. We can’t wait to see everyone in May at the Plat,” Gee said.

The incredible 2026 lineup also includes Erykah Badu, Kehlani, Brandy, T.I., Mariah the Scientist, De La Soul, Tamar Braxton, Ledisi, Jermaine Dupri, and more.

Between the roster of heavy hitters and JAŸ-Z’s comeback performance with The Roots crew before he takes over Yankee Stadium for a two-night extravaganza in July, the 2026 Roots Picnic will be a movie!

JAŸ-Z Pops Out With Roots Picnic Preview & Loc-Cutting Conjecture, Headbanging Beyoncé Spotted Showing Umlaut Love was originally published on bossip.com