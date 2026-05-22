Dillon Brooks Trolls Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Foul-Baiting Allegations With Operation-Style Game

Christian Petersen

Dillon Brooks has no problem being the NBA’s biggest villain, and his hate watch doesn’t just end because his Phoenix Suns were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

First, he doused himself in diamonds to laugh at LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers getting swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder, and now he’s aiming at OKC’s leader, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The two-time MVP and 2025 NBA champion has quickly become one of the leaders of the new era of basketball. But with all the aura farming, the one main critique basketball fans have with him is his ability to draw fouls.

He’s even been dubbed a foul merchant by detractors because of his start-and-stop style of play and constantly falling to the hardwood after drawing just a touch of contact.

So, Brooks collaborated with sports betting platform Underdog for a hilarious new take on the old-school Operation game.

Instead of keeping a steady hand to perform surgery, it’s about avoiding simply touching the player while grabbing the mini balls, which would then trigger a foul.

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“Don’t get baited. Steal the ball without getting whistled,” reads the front of the box.

The game is called Unethical Hoops and has a bunch of prompts that trigger contact, like a head snap, pushing off, a shoulder bump, leaning in, a leg kick, or simply reaching in.

“Get yours when they come out at unethicalhoops.com and play the game with your friends and family and get reacquainted with foul baiting,” says Brooks while meticulously trying to navigate the game.

There’s even a commercial showing a player, who looks like SGA and is wearing a Thunder-colored uniform suffering from phantom fouls, and Underdog is giving away 100 copies of the game on its site.

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Things might get awkward since the countrymen, both with Ontario roots, will have to suit up for the Canadian national team.

See how social media is reacting to the game and SGA’s fouling controversy below.