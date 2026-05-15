Nick Cannon & His 12 Kids Are Getting A Netflix Reality Docuseries & Social Media Can't Look Away

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It was inevitable. Yes, 12-time baby daddy Nick Cannon is going to do a reality show that examines what life is like behind the scenes with his children and their mothers.

The as-yet untitled docuseries will premiere on Netflix this fall, the streamer announced this week at its “upfronts,” where streamers and networks announced their upcoming slate of programming.

“It’s about to get real,” Cannon posted on his Instagram. “Stay tuned…we cookin.”

The synopsis reads, “Superstar Nick Cannon is ready to pull back the curtain on the complete chaos, headline-making drama, and heartfelt moments that come with raising twelve kids with six different moms, all while managing his booming career and complicated personal life.

In this irresistible, binge-worthy, premium docu-series, get an inside look at how Nick Cannon navigates his wild, blended families with humor, vulnerability, and his genuine dedication to being a present father. From million-dollar meetings to midnight diaper runs, think Kardashian-level glam meets relatable, messy modern parenting. This is fatherhood, fame, and family.”

The 45-year-old host of The Masked Singer had his first two children with then-wife Mariah Carey. Twins Morrocan and Monroe were born on April 30, 2011. From there, he had three children with Brittany Bell and went on to have seven more with four different women.

Cannon has said he believes that having 12 children was a “trauma response.” He told The Breakfast Club‘s Loren LoRosa last year that things might have been different had he “done the work.”

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“I could have done things very differently,” he said. “It wasn’t I’m gonna go have 12 kids, it was more about I’m going to live life and have fun and whatever happens, happens. I can handle it. When it probably – I’m 45 now and can sit back and – if I would have thought [about] the process a little bit more and took time, to actually do the inner work, things might have been different in certain scenarios.”

It’s unclear who will participate or allow their children to participate. Carey would seem to be a long shot at being involved in the show, but who knows? She and Cannon were married between 2008 and 2014.

While Carey has shared that she and Cannon co-parent amicably, in 2025, she told Gayle King on CBS This Morning last year that “I kind of feel like it’s best that I don’t talk about him so he can just be in his own world,” she said. “No offense to him.”

Cannon says that while he’ll never say never, his dozen is fine for now. On the We Playin’ Spades podcast he co-hosts with Courtney Bee, he told former NFL stars turned podcast hosts Channing Crowder and Ryan Clark that he hasn’t completely ruled out having more children.

“I really don’t know. I’m being honest. I’m having so much fun in this space right now, and the way my bank account is set up, I’m going to press hold on this 12 for right now,” he said. “But. I was just speaking of three years from now [or] five years from now, who knows? I’m not against it.”

He added, “There was a point in time where I was just like, ‘Nah, I’m done.’ And then I was like, ‘Who am I to say that?’ It seemed like it was such an emphatic thing. I never imagined that I would have 12 kids. So, it’s one of those things where I love children. I love my life, and if it could keep going in the direction that it’s going, why not?”

See social media’s reaction to Cannon’s Netflix show below.