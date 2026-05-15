Listen Live
Close
Sports

Trump Throws Tantrum After Indiana QB Skips White House Visit

Trump Throws Mini Tantrum After Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza Skips White House Visit

Fernando Mendoza chose Raiders OTAs over a White House photo-op, and President Trump somehow turned a routine scheduling conflict into a loyalty test about himself.

Published on May 15, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

The Indiana Hoosiers football team visited the White House on Monday to celebrate the program’s national championship season, but former quarterback Fernando Mendoza was not in attendance.

Mendoza had previously explained that he would miss the event because he was participating in organized team activities with the Las Vegas Raiders after joining the NFL franchise earlier this year.

During remarks at the White House, President Donald Trump addressed Mendoza’s absence and said the quarterback personally contacted him beforehand.

“The reason he’s not here — he was so nice, he called because he has actually . . . he’s a big fan of ours,” Trump said, according to USA Today. “You wouldn’t believe it, because he didn’t show up. I’m not happy, but that’s OK.”

Trump added that Mendoza was attending “spring training” and said he encouraged the quarterback to report to team activities.

“And he’s at spring training, like his first day or something,” Trump said. “I said, ‘You better go there.’”

The president also commented on how he would have handled the situation if Mendoza had skipped the event for political reasons.

“If he was not here for other reasons, like he didn’t like Trump or he didn’t want to come, I wouldn’t have even mentioned him,” Trump said. “I’d go through the whole [speech] — I’d talk about how great [the team was], I wouldn’t even mention the quarterback’s name.”

White House visits for championship teams have long been a tradition across college and professional sports, though attendance can vary because of scheduling conflicts, professional obligations or personal decisions.

Mendoza’s absence came as NFL teams across the league began offseason workouts and organized team activities ahead of the upcoming season.

See social media’s reactions to his remarks below.

Trump Throws Mini Tantrum After Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza Skips White House Visit was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Majic 102.3
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
10 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

GYATTY GYAL: Copiously Caked Up Chlöe Bailey Causes Commotion With Sun-Kissed Vacay Yams In St. Lucia, Sets Social Media Ablaze

20 R&B & Hip-Hop Songs About Work, Jobs & The Grind
20 Items
Music  |  Staff

R&B Hip-Hop Work Songs: 20 Tracks About Jobs & The Grind

50 Items
Entertainment  |  Shanique Yates

Women Crush Wednesday: 50 Queer Queens Shining From The Met Gala To Billboard's Women In Music

1:13
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

K. Michelle Addresses Drew Sidora Drama Ahead of RHOA Season 17

News  |  D.L. Chandler

President Trump Evacuated After Shots Fired At White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, Suspect In Custody

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close