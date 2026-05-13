Cannabis Use Warnings, Homeland Security Closures, and More
The Jazzy Report: Cannabis Use Warnings and Homeland Security Closures
- Homeland Security shuts down office overseeing immigration detention amid funding issues and accountability concerns
- Neurologists warn frequent cannabis use may lead to long-term psychiatric problems for some users
- Show hosts frame closures and warnings as larger issues of public trust, oversight, and protecting vulnerable populations
The latest Jazzy Report with Jasmine Sanders and D.L. Hughley delivered a quick but pointed rundown of headlines that mixed policy, public health and the show’s signature unscripted banter. The segment opened with Sanders reporting that Homeland Security is closing an office tasked with investigating misconduct and abuse in the immigration detention system. From there, the conversation shifted to a warning from neurologists about frequent cannabis use and possible long-term psychiatric effects. The segment closed on a lighter note, with the hosts telling listeners that some of the weekend’s standout caller moments would soon be posted for those who missed them.
Homeland Security Office Closure
The shutdown of a Homeland Security office responsible for oversight inside the immigration detention system is making news. According to the on-air recap, the office was already in the process of removing public signage and ending inspections, signaling that the closure was not just under discussion but actively underway. Sanders said the move was reportedly tied to a lack of funding in the Homeland Security appropriations bill. That explanation quickly drew criticism in the studio. The reaction from the hosts framed the closure as a troubling sign about accountability in a system that has long faced scrutiny over detention conditions and allegations of abuse. Hughley’s commentary, delivered with the sharp edge listeners expect from the show, underscored a broader concern: that agencies are often reluctant to support offices designed to investigate their own conduct. The exchange gave the story added weight, turning a bureaucratic funding issue into a larger conversation about public trust, oversight and who is left vulnerable when watchdog functions disappear.
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Cannabis Use Warnings
A public health warning that has become more relevant as cannabis use grows more common across the country. Neurologists are warning that frequent cannabis use may lead to psychiatric issues later in life for some users. She noted concerns that repeated use may cause changes in the brain that become permanent, creating long-term harm in certain cases. One of the most striking details shared during the segment was the claim that roughly 30% of cannabis users report some form of psychiatric issue. While the report did not go deeply into the underlying research, the takeaway was clear: as marijuana becomes more normalized, experts say the health conversation cannot stop at legalization or social acceptance. On a show known for mixing humor with serious talk, the topic landed as a reminder that popular habits still deserve careful scrutiny, especially when medical professionals are raising alarms.
RELATED STORY: Trump Admin Reclassifies Medical Marijuana As A Schedule III Drug
RELATED STORY: Homeland Security Agent Caught Lying About Shooting At Unarmed Black Man In D.C.
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The Jazzy Report: Cannabis Use Warnings and Homeland Security Closures was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
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