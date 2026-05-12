Spike Lee Talks ‘School Daze,’ Go-Go Music & Black Cinema Legacy

Legendary filmmaker Spike Lee recently stopped by The Russ Parr Show for an in-depth conversation celebrating the lasting legacy of his classic film School Daze and the impact Black storytelling continues to have on culture.

During the interview with Russ Parr, Tanisha Nichole and Albert “SumbodyTrippin,” Spike Lee reflected on the powerful response the film still receives decades after its original release in 1988. He explained that people regularly approach him to share how School Daze inspired them to attend college or introduced them to the existence of Historically Black Colleges and Universities for the first time.

The conversation also explored the impact of another fan-favorite Spike Lee film, Crooklyn, which Lee revealed was deeply autobiographical and inspired by his own upbringing and family experiences.

Russ Parr praised Spike Lee for opening doors for Black filmmakers and changing the landscape of representation in Hollywood. Spike discussed how growing up in a creative household shaped his artistic vision, crediting his mother’s love for film and his father’s musical background for influencing his work throughout his career.

The interview also highlighted Spike Lee’s connection to DC culture and Go-Go music. Lee recalled first discovering the sound while visiting the city and eventually incorporating E.U. and the iconic song “Da Butt” into School Daze, helping introduce Go-Go culture to audiences nationwide.