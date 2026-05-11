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Low team morale costs businesses billions and destroys audience experience. Recognising staff consistently, through genuine praise or dedicated software, is one of the fastest ways to fix both.

Low engagement and poor morale don’t just make your workplace less enjoyable. According to Gallup, low engagement in the workplace costs businesses over $8 trillion per year.

It’s not just your internal interactions that suffer. Your target audience also gets a worse experience, meaning they’re more likely to take their money elsewhere. This article explores the connection between team morale and better audience experiences in more detail.

Why Team Morale Drives Audience Engagement

When your staff feels undervalued, it doesn’t just affect that individual. It also affects your audience engagement and team morale, because others can absorb that energy. From the customer’s perspective, they experience flat interactions and indifferent service, making them significantly less likely to return in the future.

So, when you boost employee motivation and improve team spirit, it’s not just employees who are happier; your audience will also see the difference.

Many managers don’t realize how directly staff morale affects how the audience feels. Despite employees’ efforts to conceal it, customers are perceptive; they detect signs of disengagement and low energy.

A team that truly enjoys what they do adds a level of enjoyment to every interaction that no customer service policy can replicate.

Boost Employee Motivation Through Recognition

According to Deloitte, one of the main contributing factors to employee burnout is a lack of recognition. Burnout comes from exhaustion, but not all tiredness causes burnout. It’s the combination of fatigue with the sense that your efforts are not seen and appreciated.

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So, one of the fastest ways to boost team morale is to take the time to notice and appreciate your staff. Such efforts ensure your staff will consistently perform at their best. Recognition is especially important in high-pressure, audience-facing roles where burnout can develop relatively quickly.

Beyond Generic Praise

You won’t get all the team morale benefits by treating recognition as another task to check off a list. Giving generic, non-specific praise doesn’t feel genuine and gives the impression that the recognition is more performative. When recognising employees, your praise should be:

Specific

Timely

Tied to a real contribution

Managers with large teams and extensive responsibilities often use employee recognition software to assist in providing genuine recognition. These apps formalise the recognition process and integrate with existing platforms like Microsoft Teams so managers can easily identify who’s gone above and beyond and who on the team is being recognised.

Improve Team Morale

Team morale and audience experience are intrinsically linked. When your staff feels motivated and recognised, they put out positive energy that your audience picks up on. Managers who want to keep their team energised and motivated should invest in employee recognition.

Managers increasingly turn to dedicated software to help them stay on top of things. Investing in such software could be one of the highest-return decisions your company can make.

If you’re interested in learning more about similar topics, see our other blog posts.