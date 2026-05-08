‘The Black Watch’: BOSSIP & Cassius Talk Zendaya's Superstar Power, 'Euphoria' & Other Small-Screen Standouts

Zendaya's acting prowess inspires fans to imagine her in diverse roles, including superhero films.

The Duffer Brothers' new show, 'Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen,' delivers a wild, captivating ride.

The panel delves into other popular TV series like The Testaments and From, highlighting their unique qualities.

Euphoria is back in full force, and we’re unpacking Zendaya’s superstar power and the binge-worthy TV commanding our attention.



Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

Today, the brands released a new episode of The Black Watch, an editorial-led series examining the biggest cultural moments in film and entertainment.

The latest installment of the series brings together BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada, iONE Digital Vice President of Video Tanya Hoffler-Moore, iONE Digital Director of Content for the Men’s Division Alvin Blanco, and producer Xavier Francis for candid commentary on Euphoria.

Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital

It’s been four years since the last season aired, but with season three now back, the panel makes it clear the show hasn’t lost its grip.

Source: Patrick Wymore / HBO

Anchored by Zendaya’s performance, the series continues to resonate for its raw storytelling, layered characters, and unpredictable turns.

Source: Patrick Wymore / HBO

They also acknowledge the real-life losses of Angus Cloud and Eric Dane, noting the emotional weight surrounding the new season and the curiosity around how those absences will be handled onscreen.

“Zendaya, what role or like genre do we want to see her get into next?” Dani asks.

“Anything she wants to do,” Alvin says. “Like I would love—I know she’s the MCU as Mary Jane Peter Parker’s girlfriend. Yeah, but I could definitely see her being a superhero as well. Why not Storm from X-Men? I mean, all I gotta say is Zendaya, Zendaya, Zendaya, Zendaya.” Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital “I’ll watch paint dry if Zendaya is in it,” Tanya adds.

From there, the conversation expands to the current TV landscape, including the Duffer Brothers’ follow-up to Stranger Things: Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen.

“The Duffer Brothers. They are crazy, you know? Shout out to The Duffer Brothers for giving us Stranger Things, and I think a lot of fans of Stranger Things were wondering, like, what is next, right? Like, can they do anything outside of that? And do we really want to see anything that they do outside there, because Stranger Things was such a phenomenon? But when they came out with Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen, I was like, ‘This show is crazy!’ I could not stop watching it. I literally was like. This might be the wildest ride. It was such great acting and listen. I needed a drink.”

The group also taps into other buzzy series, including The Testaments, before closing out with a discussion about From, starring Harold Perrineau, who the panel notes audiences also love from The Best Man.

“Harold Perrineau’s character, he’s like—‘Yo, like, y’all are like driving me crazy. And like, you see, like, he’s such a great actor. You feel that right, you, like? Cuz, that’s how you would react,” Alvin says. Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital

“The show is, it is very similar to—in terms of the town, it’s like Lost on steroids it’s like Stranger Things and The Walking Dead and every scary movie you ever thought of,” Tanya adds. ✕





‘The Black Watch’: BOSSIP & Cassius Talk Zendaya's Superstar Power, 'Euphoria' & Other Small-Screen Standouts was originally published on bossip.com