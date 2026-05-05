Indiana Primary Elections Set To Be A Test Of Trump’s Influence

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Indiana’s primary elections on Tuesday will be a true test of President Donald Trump’s influence amid his tumbling poll numbers. While in normal times, state-level primaries that may only get 10,000 votes aren’t national news, these races have become notable because Trump endorsed challengers to seven of the eight Republican state Senators who voted against his redistricting push last year.

According to the New York Times, Trump promised retribution last fall after Indiana’s state legislature rejected a map that would’ve flipped the state’s only two Democratic seats. “Any Republican that votes against this important redistricting, potentially having an impact on America itself, should be PRIMARIED,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post last November.

While most of the red states that Trump pushed to implement a redistricting effort did so with very little pushback, Indiana was unique. The GOP has a supermajority in the state legislature, so redistricting should’ve been a layup. The proposed map passed through the state House, but Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray repeatedly told Trump that redistricting didn’t have support in the state Senate. When the map was eventually brought to a vote, the state Senate rejected it in a 31-19 vote.

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“My opposition to mid-cycle gerrymandering is not in contrast to my conservative principles; my opposition is driven by them,” Republican state Sen. Spencer Deery said during the debate period ahead of the vote. “As long as I have breath, I will use my voice to resist a federal government that attempts to bully, direct, and control this state or any state. Giving the federal government more power is not conservative.”

Deery is one of the state legislators currently facing a primary challenger in Indiana and has stood 10 toes down for his decision to vote against redistricting. “Not only was this clearly wrong from a constitutional and moral and ethical standpoint,” Deery said in a recent interview, “it also was really bad politics.”

While Trump endorsed candidates who are running in primaries against those who voted against redistricting, he’s also endorsed several state senators who voted in favor of the effort. What’s worth noting is that a large majority of Indiana’s Republican voters weren’t in favor of the redistricting effort in the first place. While they may not have Trump’s endorsement, they are endorsed by law enforcement, gun rights, and agriculture groups, which may carry more weight with Indiana voters’ immediate concerns.

Another factor that may make Trump’s endorsements negligible is that many of the state Senators facing primary challengers have long track records in the state. Johnny Smith, a Trump supporter and a Republican member of the Attica City Council, told the Times that Deery was “a good dude” and his history has him conflicted on who to vote for. “Maybe if somebody didn’t know them as well, that Trump endorsement could carry more weight,” Smith told the Times. Smith added that “there’s a lot of people that are just on the fence.”

Trump endorsements have historically been a mixed bag, and I don’t know how effective his will be. Especially as Trump’s polling has been falling with virtually every demographic as a result of the war in Iran driving up the already high cost-of-living.

I’m not from Indiana, so I’m going to sit here and act like I’ve got an accurate read of the room over there. This is a state that went for Trump in the 2024 election, after all. That said, if Trump’s endorsements do little to move the needle in a solidly red state, it may further drive home the perception that his political influence is waning as he enters the lame duck period of his presidency.

SEE ALSO:

Indiana Republicans Overwhelmingly Reject Trump’s Redistricting Effort

Indiana Redistricting Effort Faces State Senate Resistance





Indiana Primary Elections Set To Be A Test Of Trump’s Influence was originally published on newsone.com