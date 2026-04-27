Brandon Ingram Says GloRilla "Lit Me Up" After Saying She Gets On His Nerves

Source: Mark Blinch / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson may have called it quits, but Brandon Ingram and GloRilla are still going strong.

The Toronto Raptors star was recently speaking to the media during their playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers when he was asked how he prepares for the stiff competition of the postseason grind, especially with 1 pm tipoffs.

And for Ingram, it’s all about getting some sleep, and he even gave his girlfriend, GloRilla, a backhanded compliment on how she helps him knock out.

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Just try to go to bed extra early today,” he said, according to Raptors beat reporter Josh Lewenberg. “My girl is around, so she’ll get on my nerves enough to where I just wanna go to sleep.”

Well, it turns out that what he thought was a playful comment didn’t go over well with his Memphis rap star girlfriend, who gave him an earful.

At the next pre-game press conference, he was asked how Glo felt about getting on his nerves, saying, “She lit me up, I won’t make that comment again.”

Glo gave another peek into their relationship recently on Latto’s “GOMF” song, where it’s clear she’s not nagging him too much, bragging about their sex life when she rapped “Told Brandon I’ma have his son next time he leave it in.”

Otherwise, the two keep things more low-key after fans figured out they were together after they were spotted at a Cabo, Mexico, nightclub ahead of her birthday in July.

From there, they went Instagram official with a boo’d up photo buried in one of her gallery posts, and she’s been seen at a few of his Raptors games rocking a diamond-encrusted “3” chain, as a nod to his jersey number.

But in a recent interview with Complex, she made it clear that they prefer to keep everything private.

“I’m not going to speak too much about our relationship because I kind of like our privacy,” she told Complex in December. “We don’t really be too much in the public.”

But now that Ingram commented on how Glo contributes to his pre-game prep, see how social media is reacting below.