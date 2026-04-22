Listen Live
Close
Education

Arkansas Teacher Chokes Student For Calling Him "Lil Bruh"

Arkansas Teacher Chokes Student For Calling Him "Lil Bruh" But Social Media Wants To Hear Both Sides

A teacher in West Memphis, Arkansas, is facing the repercussions of letting a student get under his skin.

Published on April 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Empty Classroom with Green Chairs Stacked on Wooden Desks Ready for Students
Source: poco_bw / Getty

A teacher in West Memphis, Arkansas, is facing the repercussions of letting a student get under his skin.

The teacher, Tracy Matthews, works at Wonder Junior High School and got into a physical altercation with a student because he didn’t appreciate how he was addressed.

“Bruh, I don’t have a computer,” the teen told Matthews, according to the police report, to which he responded, “I’m not your bruh. I’m your sir.”

Doubling down, the kid retorted, “My bad, lil bruh,” which was the final straw for the 56-year-old teacher.

Matthews grabbed the student by his shirt and shoved him against a desk before the student left the classroom.

But Matthews followed him and reportedly grabbed him by his neck and choked him against a wall, which KSN said made “it hard for him to breathe.”

After the incident, the student alerted the principal, who got a hold of surveillance footage to back up his claims and turned it over to the police.

The West Memphis Police then arrested and charged Matthews with aggravated assault, who’s currently out on bond.

According to WREG, the West Memphis School District released the following statement: 

“The West Memphis School District is aware of an isolated incident at Wonder Jr. High School. The safety and well-being of our students and staff is the district’s top priority. We appreciate our partnership with the West Memphis Police Department, which contributes to the safety of all district schools. Being a law enforcement matter, the district has no further comment.” 

WREG asked the school district if Matthews remains employed with Wonder Junior High, but said they were told they’re unaware of his current employment status.

And no, the footage hasn’t popped up on social media yet.

See how social media debates the incident and how taxing the school environment can be for administrators below.

Arkansas Teacher Chokes Student For Calling Him "Lil Bruh" But Social Media Wants To Hear Both Sides was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Majic 102.3
Trending
road to roots majic
2 Items
Contests  |  MyMajicDC.com

ROAD TO ROOTS PICNIC: Win Your 2026 Festival Getaway

majic submit
The DMV  |  MyMajicDC.com

DMV Bands—This Is Your Shot at the Majic Stage!

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Zack Linly

RFK Jr. Confronted Over Statement That Black Children Should Be 'Re-Parented' Because They're All On ADHD Meds

20 R&B & Hip-Hop Songs About Work, Jobs & The Grind
20 Items
Music  |  Staff

R&B Hip-Hop Work Songs: 20 Tracks About Jobs & The Grind

russ parr headshot
News  |  MyMajicDC.com

Russ Parr Returns to Majic 102.3 for Afternoon Drive

Represent The Next 100 Years of Black History Month

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close