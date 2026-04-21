Listen Live
Close
Local

Towson University Dorm Robbery Suspect Shoots Himself

19-Year-Old Shoots Himself During Attempted Robbery at Towson University

Published on April 21, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Siren
Source: General / Radio One

A 19-year-old is being held without bond after police say he accidentally shot himself during an attempted robbery inside a Towson University residence hall.

According to reports by CBS Baltimore, Gage Flood was arrested April 16 and is now facing multiple charges, including armed robbery, first-degree assault, and firearm-related offenses. Authorities say the incident unfolded inside Tower C on the 150 block of Cross Campus Drive.

Police allege Flood tried to steal a designer Celine hat from a student when a struggle broke out in a stairwell involving several people. During the altercation, investigators say Flood discharged a weapon and shot himself in the leg. No other injuries were reported.

Flood was transported to a nearby hospital with what officials described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Authorities also confirmed he is not a student at Towson University.

The incident caused panic among students living on campus, many of whom said they were caught off guard by the heavy police presence.

Students shared videos showing emergency responders arriving at the dorm building. Others described the experience as unsettling, especially given the uncertainty in the moment.

Students also noted that residence halls require ID access, with guests needing to be signed in, raising concerns about how the suspect got inside and overall campus safety.

SEE ALSO

19-Year-Old Shoots Himself During Attempted Robbery at Towson University was originally published on 92q.com

More from Majic 102.3
Trending
Trending
3 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  lexdirects

End Of An ‘Errtime’ Era! Cardi B Closes Little Miss Drama Tour In Atlanta With Missy Elliott, Continues Blasting Backstage Beef

2 Items
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

'TaMAGA' Turmoil — Tamera Mowry-Housley Joins Threads, Gets Dragged & Deletes Account Same Day

10 Items
Music  |  Shannon Dawson

'Never Too Much' — 10 Luther Vandross Songs Gen-Z Should Know, Now That He’s Finally In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Zack Linly

RFK Jr. Confronted Over Statement That Black Children Should Be 'Re-Parented' Because They're All On ADHD Meds

majic submit
The DMV  |  MyMajicDC.com

DMV Bands—This Is Your Shot at the Majic Stage!

Represent The Next 100 Years of Black History Month

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close