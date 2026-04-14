2 Had The Timeline In A Chokehold — Olandria Carthen’s 10 Sexiest Moments

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Olandria Carthen did not just leave Love Island USA with a fanbase. She left with several fashion moments. In what feels like a blink, the Alabama native has gone from villa looks to front row at fashion week. Check out Olandria’s hottest style moments inside.

The Love Island star’s style identity blends Southern polish, high-fashion risk-taking, and undeniable main character energy. And if you have been on social media lately, you already know the girls are watching every one of her looks closely.

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What makes Olandria stand out is her commitment to silhouette and storytelling. She has spoken about loving structure and statement pieces, and it shows in everything she wears. From red carpets to runway appearances, her fashion choices lean into bold textures, tailored fits, and intentional glam that feels both elevated and personal. According to Sports Illustrated’s roundup of her best outfits, her style is rooted in a balance of elegance and self-expression.

Olandria’s rise has also been strategic. Styled by the Reisman duo, Olandria has quickly become a fashion girl to watch. She’s had appearances at New York Fashion Week and major red carpets, helping solidify her place in the industry. As Revolt notes, she has successfully transitioned from reality TV star to full-fledged style influencer.

And then there is the viral factor. Whether she is stepping out in couture or serving body in a bikini, Olandria understands the assignment every time. Her looks spark conversation because they feel intentional, confident, and just a little bit daring. From angelic gowns to edgy corsets, she is not afraid to experiment, and fans are here for all of it.

Below, we are breaking down ten of Olandria’s hottest style moments that had the timeline in a chokehold.