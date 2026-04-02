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GROWN FOLK CONVO: Healing Family Ties After Past Mistakes

An anonymous caller asks how to repair a strained relationship with his parents after a troubled youth, sparking a conversation on forgiveness, growth, and healing.

Published on April 2, 2026

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Vic Jagger's Grown Folk Convo

In this emotional “Grown Folk Convo,” an anonymous caller opens up about the lingering strain in his relationship with his parents. He admits that his teenage years were filled with poor decisions that caused his family pain. Now in his 30s, he says he’s turned his life around—staying out of trouble, showing up, and doing the right thing—but the relationship with his parents still doesn’t feel the same.

The caller is left wondering whether he should accept that things may never fully heal or if he should take the initiative to start a deeper conversation with his parents. He acknowledges that he can’t dictate how or when they forgive him, but he also questions how long he should wait for reconciliation.

Listeners chimed in with different perspectives. One caller emphasized that both parents and children can experience emotional wounds and that healing takes time. Another shared a personal story of redemption, explaining how their parents eventually forgave them, and how the dynamic shifted as they grew older and began caring for their parents in return.

A third caller leaned on faith, encouraging the man to trust that healing will come in its own time and to remain patient and hopeful. The overall message: while accountability matters, so does grace—and sometimes, the path to repairing family relationships requires both time and understanding from all sides.

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