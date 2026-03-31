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VJ In The Midday with Vic Jagger

Noochie on Front Porch Success, NAACP Nod and DMV Impact

Noochie joins Vic Jagger to discuss Live From The Front Porch, its NAACP Image Awards nomination, and how the DMV-born platform is reshaping music culture.

Published on March 31, 2026

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Noochie interview

What started as a simple freestyle session on a D.C. front porch has evolved into a cultural force.

During an interview with Vic Jagger on Majic 102.3, DMV artist and creator Noochie opened up about the journey of Live From The Front Porch—a platform that’s now earned national recognition, including a nomination at the NAACP Image Awards.

For Noochie, the nomination wasn’t just about industry validation—it was about the culture. “It confirmed that the people we’re doing it for are recognizing it,” he said, emphasizing that community support has always been the foundation of the platform.

Originally created while trying to push his own music, Front Porch quickly grew into something bigger. Noochie described it as a “snowball effect,” evolving from solo freestyles into a full-scale production with a team, live band, and curated performances. Today, the platform brings together both rising artists and established names, all while staying rooted in DMV culture.

A major part of that mission is representation. Noochie highlighted the importance of showcasing D.C.’s signature go-go sound and ensuring the region is accurately reflected on a national stage. By inviting artists to engage with the culture—not just perform—he’s helping redefine how the DMV is seen in the music industry.

Beyond the music, ownership has been a key lesson. After navigating a major label deal early in his career, Noochie now prioritizes building something that belongs to him and his community. “It’s my name, but it’s ours,” he said, reinforcing the collective spirit behind the brand.

With upcoming shows at MGM National Harbor and a slot at the Roots Picnic, the movement continues to grow. Still, Noochie remains focused on the bigger picture—creating something the entire city can rally behind.

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