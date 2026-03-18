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Roland Martin Speaks at NAACP Image Awards on Black Culture

Roland Martin Speaks at NAACP Image Awards on Black Culture, Politics and Urgency for Action

Roland Martin reflects on the NAACP Image Awards, celebrating Black excellence while urging the community to stay politically engaged and continue the fight for progress.

Published on March 18, 2026

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ROLAND Martin interview

Journalist Roland Martin brought both humor and perspective during his conversation with Radio Love Asia at the NAACP Image Awards, blending lighthearted cultural moments with a deeper message about responsibility and action.

The interview opened with playful fraternity banter, as Martin joked about the long-standing rivalry between Alpha Phi Alpha and Kappa Alpha Psi, even tying in pop culture references like actor Coleman Domingo. The exchange reflected the sense of community and pride that often fills spaces celebrating Black achievement.

Beyond the jokes, Martin emphasized the significance of the NAACP Image Awards as more than just a glamorous night. While the event highlights excellence in television and film, it also honors contributions across journalism, literature, and podcasts—areas he suggested deserve more visibility during the broadcast.

He underscored that while celebration is important, it must be balanced with awareness of the broader social and political climate. Martin pointed to ongoing challenges impacting Black communities, including threats to systems and progress established over generations.

A key theme of the conversation was urgency. He stressed that younger generations, in particular, have a critical role to play in staying engaged, informed, and active in civic matters. From elections to policy decisions, he framed participation as essential to protecting and advancing the community.

The conversation ultimately highlighted a dual reality: the joy of honoring Black excellence and the responsibility that comes with it. Martin closed with a message of unity and empowerment, reinforcing the importance of storytelling, media, and staying connected to the issues that shape everyday life.

While the Image Awards celebrate achievement, the conversation made clear that the work behind the scenes continues long after the spotlight fades.

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