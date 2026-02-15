Source: R1 / R1

As Urban One celebrates 100 years of Black History Month, Chey Parker of the Quicksilva Morning Show sat down with Terri Lee Freeman, president of the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture, to reflect on the legacy and the work still ahead.

Freeman said her first thought is always of Carter G. Woodson, who founded Negro History Week in 1926. She described his vision as an act of resistance, created to ensure Black history was recognized beyond stories of struggle. While Black History Month has grown since becoming a national observance in 1976, Freeman believes Woodson might give the effort a “B,” noting the tension between education and commercialization. Still, she said he would be proud of Black media, museums and HBCUs that continue to preserve and elevate authentic stories.

A graduate of the University of Dayton and Howard University, Freeman emphasized the transformative power of HBCUs. She described them as spaces rooted in connection, high expectations, and cultural affirmation. That foundation, she said, prepares students to thrive in diverse spaces while leading with excellence.

At the Lewis Museum, Freeman and her team chronicle more than 400 years of African American history in Maryland, connecting local stories to the broader American narrative. Through exhibits, performances and community programming, the museum creates space for truth telling, learning and celebration.

“What do I love most about being Black?” Freeman said with a smile. “The flavor we bring to everything. We don’t do anything regular.”

From Howard To the Lewis Museum, Terri Lee Freeman Champions Black Excellence was originally published on 92q.com