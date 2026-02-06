Listen Live
Close
Sports

Carson Schwesinger Wins NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors after a standout 2025 season.

Published on February 6, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns - NFL 2025
Source: Diamond Images / Getty

Carson Schwesinger earned the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award following an impressive first season with the Cleveland Browns.

Schwesinger, who walked onto UCLA as a freshman, stepped into a major role early with the Browns and never looked overwhelmed. He quickly became a reliable presence in the middle of the defense.

During the 2025 season, as a rookie, Schwesinger was the team leader in tackles. He consistently stopped ball carriers and limited yards after contact and always seemed to be in the right place.

He also recorded multiple tackles for loss and added pressure in passing situations. His ability to read plays helped disrupt opposing offenses. He showed strong instincts in coverage while breaking up passes and forcing quarterbacks to avoid the middle of the field.

Browns coaches praised his preparation and discipline throughout the season. Teammates credited his communication and energy during key moments.

The award highlights Schwesinger’s immediate impact and long-term potential. Cleveland views him as a foundational piece moving forward.

Myles Garrett Wins NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Browns Hire Former Ravens OC Todd Monken as Next Head Coach

Browns DC Jim Schwartz Wants Out of Cleveland, Per Report

SEE ALSO

Carson Schwesinger Wins NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

More from Majic 102.3
Trending
Who's That One
Contests  |  MyMajicDC.com

Who’s That One? Comedy Search For We Them Ones Tour!

We them ones comedy tour graphic
Events  |  MyMajicDC.com

We Them Ones Comedy Tour – Live at EagleBank Arena!

Trending
21 Items

Trending

Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

Grown, Gifted & Still Fine: Sexiest Black Men Celebs Over 50

Politics  |  Nia Noelle

GED Section: The “Myth” of White Victimhood

4 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

What’s Trending: Dubai Dangers for Black Women and Costly Affairs

Represent The Next 100 Years of Black History Month

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close