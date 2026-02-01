The Celebration of Mimi: Mariah Carey Honored As MusiCares Person Of The Year, Billy Porter’s Tribute Goes Viral

Source: Lester Cohen

It’s always time to celebrate Mariah Carey, but ahead of this year’s Grammys, the elusive chanteuse was honored by MusiCares as their Person of the Year.

On Jan. 29 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the stars were out to pay tribute to the singer, songwriter, and philanthropist for her enduring legacy in the industry.

“Tonight, we honor a true icon, a five-time Grammy winner, truly spectacular voice that has inspired generations of artists, a songwriter whose melodies and lyrics have shaped the soundtracks of our lives. The one and only Mariah Carey,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said. “What makes tonight especially powerful is that this honor is not just about music. Mariah’s always understood that influence carries responsibility. She’s used her platform to support communities and advocate for those in need, and to show up when it matters most. That spirit and passion paired with impact is exactly what MusiCares stands for.”

A-listers, newcomers and music veterans showed up for Mimi with Jennifer Hudson, Busta Rhymes, Chanté Moore, John Legend, UK girl group FLO and Jon Batiste taking on some of the icon’s biggest hits. Celebs like SZA, Mimi’s rumored boo Anderson .Paak, Stevie Wonder, Babyface, and gospel singer Kim Burrell didn’t bless the mic but showed up to share loving words for Carey on the evening.

One performer in particular really got the people going but, perhaps, not the way he thought he would. Pose actor Billy Porter brought a wig and an interesting flair to his rendition of Mariah’s smash “Always Be My Baby.” The cameraman made sure to capture the “Hero” singer’s reaction to Porter’s performance, and the internet seemed to share her sentiments.

“He sounds like a drunk man singing at a wedding,” one social media user said.

“This sounds like a drag queen doing a Patti Labelle impression. Cringe. Look at Mariah having to suffer through this with a forced smile on her face,” said another.

Chile. The people were not here for Billy.

Nonetheless, Mariah seemed to enjoy her evening and even took time on the red carpet to call out her friend Lee Daniels, in good fun, about prepping for a biopic based on her life. The five-time Grammy winner said that she and Daniels have already discussed putting her story on the big screen, and we just need to know where to send our coins.

The post The Celebration of Mimi: Mariah Carey Honored As MusiCares Person Of The Year, Billy Porter’s Tribute Goes Viral appeared first on Bossip.

The Celebration of Mimi: Mariah Carey Honored As MusiCares Person Of The Year, Billy Porter’s Tribute Goes Viral was originally published on bossip.com