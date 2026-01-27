WSSC Water Issues Urgent “Essential Use Only” Advisory as Breaks and Leaks Surge

WSSC Water is asking all 1.9 million customers in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties to limit water use to essential purposes immediately. The advisory comes as frigid temperatures cause a surge in water main breaks and leaks, with 33 confirmed so far and more expected.

Water remains safe to use, and there is no need to boil before use. Customers are urged to take shorter showers, limit toilet flushing, and reduce laundry and dishwasher use. WSSC Water also recommends leaving a faucet on a trickle and opening cabinet doors to prevent pipes from freezing inside homes.

The utility is calling on residents to report water surfacing in streets, sidewalks, or rights of way to help crews locate hidden breaks quickly. Extreme cold and heavy snow are limiting visual inspections, making public reports critical to prevent pressure loss that could trigger a Boil Water Advisory.

WSSC Water has deployed additional crews and contractors to repair breaks, prioritize pressure-sensitive mains, and maintain system reliability. Customers may experience outages or low pressure during repairs.