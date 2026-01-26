Shedeur Sanders Named to Pro Bowl After Up-And-Down Rookie Season

Source: Chris Unger / Getty

Shedeur Sanders earned a Pro Bowl roster spot after a surprising rookie season with the Cleveland Browns, capping a year few expected to unfold this way.

Sanders entered the season buried on the depth chart as the fourth quarterback. Cleveland listed him behind veteran options Joe Flacco and younger fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. Injuries and roster changes, however, forced the Browns to reshuffle their plans, opening the door for Sanders to take meaningful snaps.

Once on the field, Sanders showed poise during a turbulent season. He started seven games and passed for about 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns. He also added value with his legs, extending plays and creating offense when protection broke down. While the numbers did not dominate league leaderboards, his growth stood out given the circumstances.

Sanders’ Pro Bowl selection came as a replacement, but it still marked a rare milestone for a rookie quarterback who began the year as a long shot. The honor sparked debate among fans and analysts, yet it underscored how far he climbed during the season.

As the offseason begins, Cleveland continues narrowing its head coach search. Team leadership plans a full evaluation of the roster and quarterback room. Whether Sanders opens next season as the Browns’ starting quarterback remains to be seen.

